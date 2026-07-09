Second Circuit Holds That Delayed, Market-Tracking Stock Drop Dooms Loss Causation

The Second Circuit has established a new "heightened burden" for securities fraud plaintiffs when stock price declines are delayed and coincide with broader market movements. This landmark decision addresses how plaintiffs must plausibly connect alleged corrective disclosures to subsequent losses when the stock initially rises and later declines track general market trends.

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On June 26, 2026, the Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a securities fraud claim, holding that a plaintiff must plausibly explain why a stock price decline that was delayed and merely tracked the broader market was caused by the alleged fraud rather than by intervening market forces.

In Huey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp., the Second Circuit affirmed the district court's dismissal with prejudice of a putative class action under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for failure to plausibly plead loss causation.

The plaintiff alleged that Anavex, a biopharmaceutical company, and its then-CEO misled investors by implying that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved their methodology for measuring a drug's efficacy in clinical trials. However, on the day the defendants purportedly corrected the alleged misrepresentation in a disclosure, Anavex's share price rose 5.8%. The price then declined by 7.0% and 4.8% over the next two days. But those declines were consistent with the broader market, and Anavex's stock did not notably underperform until the second day. The district court found the company's stock price increase following the corrective disclosure fatal and denied leave to replead.

The Second Circuit rejected a per se rule that a plaintiff can establish loss causation only by showing a loss on the day of the corrective disclosure. But the court concluded that where the alleged loss is delayed and coincides with a market-wide decline, a plaintiff bears a "heightened burden" to plead "some indication" of why the loss was delayed and attributable to the corrective disclosure rather than intervening market forces, even though loss causation does not need to be pled with particularity under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b). Because Anavex's stock price initially rose and the plaintiff failed to adequately explain how the subsequent declines were linked to the corrective disclosure (rather than judicially noticeable broader market movements), the court held she failed to plausibly plead loss causation and affirmed dismissal of her claims.

This decision marks the first circuit court decision to impose a "heightened" pleading burden under Civil Rule 8 where the plaintiff's loss coincides with a market-wide phenomenon. That heightened burden can be a meaningful tool for defendants at the pleading stage. An increase on the day of a corrective disclosure, a delayed price decline, and movements that merely track the broader market each cut against loss causation and can support early dismissal. Plaintiffs must plead non-conclusory facts disaggregating company-specific losses from general market trends, particularly where the price drop is delayed.

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