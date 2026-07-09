Cite Out At The Big Nerd Corral

Here we are again for that classic showdown: Blue versus Yellow. To set the stage, recall Rule 1.200 (Format of Citations), which states: “Citations to cases and other authorities in all documents filed in the courts must be in the style established by either the California Style Manual [commonly called the Yellowbook] or The Bluebook: A Uniform System of Citation, at the option of the party filing the document. The same style must be used consistently throughout the document.” How to choose? Let’s let the guides duke it out for themselves in gunslinger style. They square off at high noon at the mesa of authorities in a small opening brief somewhere in the Golden State….

Read the full version of this month’s “Exceptionally Appealing” column from Partner Benjamin G. Shatz at the Daily Journal.

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