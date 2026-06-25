Origin Engineering: How Substantial Transformation Can Reduce Your Tariff Exposure

“Origin Engineering” refers to modifying the sourcing of essential product inputs or relocating key manufacturing processes from countries subject to higher tariff rates to jurisdictions with more favorable trade treatment. It is one of the most effective tools available to importers navigating elevated tariff exposure. When executed correctly, it is entirely lawful and can generate material, durable duty savings. When executed carelessly, it invites CBP scrutiny, penalty exposure, and the kind of attention no importer wants.

For most goods in the context of non-preferential treatment, CBP determines origin under the substantial transformation test: whether the manufacturing process transforms an article into a new and different article of commerce with a new name, character, and use. This analysis is fact-specific. CBP considers the nature and complexity of the manufacturing process, the degree of skill involved, the value added, and whether the finished product is commercially distinct from its inputs.

Relocating key manufacturing operations is the most common strategy. For example, a company that has historically manufactured in China may shift certain production stages to Mexico. If that relocation satisfies the substantial transformation test, the finished product acquires Mexican origin for trade remedy purposes. A separate question is whether the product also meets the applicable USMCA product-specific rules of origin, which would qualify it for preferential duty treatment. These are independent analyses, and both must be addressed before any restructuring decision is finalized.

In some cases, moving production of a single critical component is enough to shift the finished product’s origin. PCBAs are the clearest example. Because a PCBA typically provides the essential function of an electronic product, CBP frequently treats the country where the PCBA is manufactured as determinative of the finished product’s country of origin. An importer that previously assembled PCBAs in China may be able to relocate that process to a country such as Thailand, changing the product’s origin and reducing applicable tariff liability.

Before restructuring any supply chain for origin purposes, importers should request a binding ruling from CBP. A ruling provides legal certainty as to how CBP will treat the good, limits penalty exposure if followed in good faith, and creates a defensible record. Braumiller Law Group regularly assists importers in pursuing CBP binding rulings on origin matters. For an origin assessment of your supply chain exposure, contact the author.

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