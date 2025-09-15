ARTICLE
15 September 2025

Tariff Tracker Automotive Tariffs

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Worldwide International Law
Jonathan Cross,Hilary Lau,Danielle MacGillivray
+4 Authors
Legal basis:  Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962

Scope:  All Countries

Effective:  4 June 2025

Tariff rate

  • 50% tariff on aluminum articles and derivative aluminum articles (raised from 25% to 50% on June 4, 2025), effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on June 4, 2025.
  • The 50% tariff is additive; it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated. For example, the non-aluminum content of any imported articles is subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs and Fentanyl Tariffs, as applicable, in addition to the Aluminum Tariff.
  • US Customs and Border Protection shall issue guidance requiring “strict compliance” with declaration requirements for aluminum content in imported goods and outlining penalties for non-compliance, eg, monetary penalties, loss of import privileges, criminal liability.
  • 25% tariff on automobiles, effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on April 3, 2025, and on automotive parts, effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on May 3, 2025.
  • Within 90 days of the Proclamation, the Secretary of Commerce will establish a process for including additional automotive parts to the scope of the Proclamation, at the request of domestic producers, industry associations representing such producers, or where the request establishes that the import of the automotive parts threatens to impair national security.

Carve-outs

  • Certain aluminum and aluminum derivative products from the United Kingdom remain at a 25% tariff, subject to revision by the Secretary of Commerce if he determines that the United Kingdom has not complied with the terms of its recent trade deal with the United States.
  • Goods subject to the Automotive Tariffs are not “stacked” or added to Fentanyl Tariffs or other aluminum or steel tariffs.
  • For automobiles that qualify for preferential treatment under the United States-MexicoCanada Agreement, importers may subject documentation identifying the “US content” in such automobiles; the non-US content will be subject to the Automotive Tariff.
  • If CBP finds that the declared value of the non-US content was inaccurate, then the 25% tariff applies to the whole vehicle

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Jonathan Cross
Hilary Lau
Calvin Ho
Danielle MacGillivray
Christopher Boyd
Charles Wong
Ariel Wang
