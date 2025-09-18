Steel Tariffs

Legal basis: Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962
Scope: All countries
Effective date: 4 June 2025
Tariff rate
- 50% tariff on steel articles and derivative steel articles (raised from 25% to 50% on June 4, 2025), effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on June 4, 2025.
- The 50% tariff is additive; it applies in addition to any other applicable duties and charges, except as indicated. For example, the non-steel content of any imported articles is subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs and Fentanyl Tariffs, as applicable, in addition to the Steel Tariff.
- US Customs and Border Protection shall issue guidance requiring "strict compliance" with declaration requirements for steel content in imported goods and outlining penalties for non-compliance, eg, monetary penalties, loss of import privileges, criminal liability.
Carve-outs
- Certain aluminum and aluminum derivative products from the United Kingdom remain at a 25% tariff, subject to revision by the Secretary of Commerce if he determines that the United Kingdom has not complied with the terms of its recent trade deal with the United States.
To view the original article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.