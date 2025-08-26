Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 21

The pressure of the country specific reciprocal tariffs continues to have an effect on the negotiations high-tariffed countries are having with the Trump Administration. Today, the White House released the details of the Framework Agreement with the EU that President Trump and European Commission President von der Leyen announced last month. The announced deal will result in U.S. tariffs on most EU goods being capped at 15%, including for automobiles and parts, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. In exchange, the EU agreed to lowering tariffs on U.S. goods, as well as committing to purchasing at least $750 billion worth of U.S. energy, and at least $40 billion worth of U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips.

The Trump Administration has expanded the coverage of the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. On August 15, the Commerce Department added 407 new categories of products in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to the list of steel and aluminum derivative products covered by Section 232 tariffs. These products include heavy equipment, such as bull dozers; household appliances; and industrial products, such as wind turbines and pumps. These newly added products will now be subject to the 50% ad valorem duties applied under the Section 232 tariffs. For more information on this addition, click here to read an article written by my colleague Alex Reinert.

Furthering with the use of Section 232 tariffs as part of the Trump Administration's trade agenda, today, August 21, the Commerce Department announced it has initiated a Section 232 national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their parts and components. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security is seeking comments from interested persons on this investigation.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 21, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

