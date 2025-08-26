Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 21

The pressure of the country specific reciprocal tariffs continues to have an effect on the negotiations high-tariffed countries are having with the Trump Administration. Today, the White House released the details of the Framework Agreement with the EU that President Trump and European Commission President von der Leyen announced last month. The announced deal will result in U.S. tariffs on most EU goods being capped at 15%, including for automobiles and parts, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. In exchange, the EU agreed to lowering tariffs on U.S. goods, as well as committing to purchasing at least $750 billion worth of U.S. energy, and at least $40 billion worth of U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips.
The Trump Administration has expanded the coverage of the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. On August 15, the Commerce Department added 407 new categories of products in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to the list of steel and aluminum derivative products covered by Section 232 tariffs. These products include heavy equipment, such as bull dozers; household appliances; and industrial products, such as wind turbines and pumps. These newly added products will now be subject to the 50% ad valorem duties applied under the Section 232 tariffs. For more information on this addition, click here to read an article written by my colleague Alex Reinert.
Furthering with the use of Section 232 tariffs as part of the Trump Administration's trade agenda, today, August 21, the Commerce Department announced it has initiated a Section 232 national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their parts and components. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security is seeking comments from interested persons on this investigation.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 21, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded.
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised 7/31/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
|Global
|Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented 4/2/2025
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Global
|Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump.
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.