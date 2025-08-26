ARTICLE
26 August 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 21

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
The pressure of the country specific reciprocal tariffs continues to have an effect on the negotiations high-tariffed countries are having with the Trump Administration.
Worldwide International Law
Matthew T. West

The pressure of the country specific reciprocal tariffs continues to have an effect on the negotiations high-tariffed countries are having with the Trump Administration. Today, the White House released the details of the Framework Agreement with the EU that President Trump and European Commission President von der Leyen announced last month. The announced deal will result in U.S. tariffs on most EU goods being capped at 15%, including for automobiles and parts, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. In exchange, the EU agreed to lowering tariffs on U.S. goods, as well as committing to purchasing at least $750 billion worth of U.S. energy, and at least $40 billion worth of U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips.

The Trump Administration has expanded the coverage of the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. On August 15, the Commerce Department added 407 new categories of products in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to the list of steel and aluminum derivative products covered by Section 232 tariffs. These products include heavy equipment, such as bull dozers; household appliances; and industrial products, such as wind turbines and pumps. These newly added products will now be subject to the 50% ad valorem duties applied under the Section 232 tariffs. For more information on this addition, click here to read an article written by my colleague Alex Reinert.

Furthering with the use of Section 232 tariffs as part of the Trump Administration's trade agenda, today, August 21, the Commerce Department announced it has initiated a Section 232 national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their parts and components. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security is seeking comments from interested persons on this investigation.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 21, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded.

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Revised 7/31/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Global Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Global Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global 100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump.
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More