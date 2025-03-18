In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – EXPORTS HEADLINE Canada Requests Comments by April 2 on Proposed $125 Billion Tariffs on U.S. Goods DATE 12 March 2025 EFFECTIVE DATE Comments due 2 April 2025 BACKGROUND Canada imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on C$30 billion of certain U.S. goods, effective 4 March 2025, in response to the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Canada.



Canada imposed an additional 25% tariffs on C$29.8 billion of U.S. goods, effective 13 March 2025, in response to the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum products. DETAILS On March 12, Canada issued a Notice of Intent to implement an additional round of tariffs, this time on C$125 billion of imports of additional goods from the U.S. These will undergo a comment period before implementation, requesting public comments from businesses, stakeholders, and Canadians by April 2, 2025.



The list of products in this recent Notice is extensive, with over 4,400 unique lines (compared to the 1,250 lines in the March 4 list and 550 lines in the March 13 list). A searchable spreadsheet of both lists is available here. HTS/PRODUCTS Canada Notice Products List CITE Notice of Intent to Impose Countermeasures in Response to United States Tariffs on Canadian Goods – Canada.ca

