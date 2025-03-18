ARTICLE
18 March 2025

Canada Requests Comments By April 2 On Proposed $125 Billion Tariffs On U.S. Goods

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Canada Requests Comments by April 2 on Proposed $125 Billion Tariffs on U.S. Goods
United States International Law
J. Tyler Black,Evelyn Clark,Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – EXPORTS
Canada Requests Comments by April 2 on Proposed $125 Billion Tariffs on U.S. Goods
DATE 12 March 2025
EFFECTIVE DATE Comments due 2 April 2025
BACKGROUND Canada imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on C$30 billion of certain U.S. goods, effective 4 March 2025, in response to the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on goods from Canada.

Canada imposed an additional 25% tariffs on C$29.8 billion of U.S. goods, effective 13 March 2025, in response to the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum products.
DETAILS On March 12, Canada issued a Notice of Intent to implement an additional round of tariffs, this time on C$125 billion of imports of additional goods from the U.S. These will undergo a comment period before implementation, requesting public comments from businesses, stakeholders, and Canadians by April 2, 2025.

The list of products in this recent Notice is extensive, with over 4,400 unique lines (compared to the 1,250 lines in the March 4 list and 550 lines in the March 13 list). A searchable spreadsheet of both lists is available here.
HTS/PRODUCTS Canada Notice Products List
CITE Notice of Intent to Impose Countermeasures in Response to United States Tariffs on Canadian Goods – Canada.ca

Authors
J. Tyler Black
Evelyn Clark
Sean McGowan
Robert Shapiro
Yasmin Younis
