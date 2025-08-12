White House Imposes Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods

Wednesday morning, the White House declared a new national emergency on products of countries that are "directly or indirectly" importing crude oil and petroleum products from the Russian Federation. The executive order specifically targets India, putting a 25% tariff on all products of Indian origin in addition to the new 25% rate imposed by the Administration that will come into effect August 7, discussed by Kelley Drye here. This brings the total duties on products of India to 50%.

The new rate will not apply to articles subject to Section 232 duties or exempt from the reciprocal tariffs and will come into effect 12:01 EST on August 27, 2025. Articles that are in transit on a water vessel prior to August 27, 2025 and not transloaded will not be subject to the new tariff rate, so long as they are entered before September 17, 2025.

The new order would seem to dash hopes of a deal between India and the United States, at least for the moment. Much like the White House's previous order on Venezuelan oil, the order grants the Secretary of State the power to recommend additional tariffs be imposed on other countries "directly or indirectly" importing oil from the Russian Federation. The Administration has not yet used the order regarding Venezuelan oil to impose any tariffs.

