White House Announces U.S.-E.U. Trade Framework With Proposed 15% Tariff

In response to ongoing transatlantic trade uncertainty, the White House announced that the United States and the European Union agreed on a framework intended to guide future adjustments to the U.S.–E.U. trade relationship on July 27, 2025. The framework outlines a prospective tariff structure, significant E.U. investment and energy purchase goals, and a roadmap that addresses trade barriers and economic security measures, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. Key elements of the framework include:

Proposed Tariff Rate on EU-Origin Goods: The framework references a 15% tariff on most EU-origin goods imported into the United States, including autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. It remains unclear whether this 15% rate will function as an all-inclusive tariff or apply cumulatively with most-favored-nation (MFN) duties. Tariffs of 50% on steel, aluminum, and copper — imposed under prior actions — are expected to remain in effect unless modified through future negotiations.

The framework references a 15% tariff on most EU-origin goods imported into the United States, including autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. It remains unclear whether this 15% rate will function as an all-inclusive tariff or apply cumulatively with most-favored-nation (MFN) duties. Tariffs of 50% on steel, aluminum, and copper — imposed under prior actions — are expected to remain in effect unless modified through future negotiations. Market Access to the European Union: The European Union has indicated plans to eliminate tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and work with the United States to address non-tariff barriers in sectors such as agriculture, digital trade, and industrial procurement, according to the White House fact sheet. The framework also anticipates coordination between the United States and the European Union on customs and regulatory procedures to streamline bilateral trade.

The European Union has indicated plans to eliminate tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and work with the United States to address non-tariff barriers in sectors such as agriculture, digital trade, and industrial procurement, according to the White House fact sheet. The framework also anticipates coordination between the United States and the European Union on customs and regulatory procedures to streamline bilateral trade. European Investment and Energy Purchases: The framework also contemplates $600 billion in E.U. investments in U.S. industries, including manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure, over the coming years, as described in the White House fact sheet. The framework also identifies $750 billion in planned E.U. purchases of U.S. energy exports by 2028. These figures represent goals under the framework and remain subject to negotiation and clarification, including details regarding the form of investment, such as equity stakes, financing, or joint ventures.

The framework also contemplates $600 billion in E.U. investments in U.S. industries, including manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure, over the coming years, as described in the White House fact sheet. The framework also identifies $750 billion in planned E.U. purchases of U.S. energy exports by 2028. These figures represent goals under the framework and remain subject to negotiation and clarification, including details regarding the form of investment, such as equity stakes, financing, or joint ventures. Rules of Origin and Economic Security Measures: The framework provides that strict rules of origin will apply to ensure that only U.S. and E.U. producers benefit from any preferential treatment. The framework also calls for cooperation between the United States and the European Union on investment screening, export controls, and anti-circumvention measures to strengthen supply chain security and trade enforcement.

Awaiting Further Guidance

The White House has not yet issued any executive orders, formal proclamations, or regulatory guidance to implement the U.S.–E.U. trade framework. The only information currently available is contained in the preliminary fact sheet and related official statements. Companies engaged in U.S.–E.U. trade should closely monitor forthcoming developments for binding guidance and implementation details.

Future publications are expected to clarify key issues, such as tariff implementation (including stacking or unstacking of rates — meaning whether multiple tariff layers will apply cumulatively), potential adjustments to Section 232 measures, rules of origin requirements, and procedures for claiming any preferential treatment once implementing measures are finalized.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.