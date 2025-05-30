Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 28

In a stunning turn of events for the Trump Administration's trade policy, today, May 28, the Court of International Trade vacated President Trump's reciprocal tariffs and trafficking-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, all of which were issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"). The court held that the retaliatory tariffs "exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs" and that the trafficking tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico "fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders." The CIT's three-judge panel was unanimous in its ruling, declaring that the tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration would be vacated. This decision vacates the tariffs entirely and permanently enjoins the government from enforcing them.

The Trump Administration has filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. While the government is seeking to overturn the CIT decision, the tariffs remain vacated unless the higher court issues a stay. Until the Court of Appeals issues a ruling, the CIT's decision not only impacts the current tariffs issued under IEEPA, but also undercuts the President's ability to impose new tariffs under the guise of IEEPA.

Note, the CIT's ruling does not impact the tariffs that have been imposed pursuant to Section 232 Investigations or which are still subject to ongoing Commerce Department investigations. For interested parties, the comment period for the Commerce Department's Section 232 Investigation on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and parts for commercial aircraft and jet engines remains open until June 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 28, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.