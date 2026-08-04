Senate Indian Affairs Committee To Examine Prediction Markets And Tribal Implications

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will convene a critical roundtable to examine how the explosive growth of prediction markets intersects with Tribal gaming sovereignty and established regulatory frameworks. As sports-related prediction markets expand rapidly, Tribal governments and gaming organizations contend these platforms may constitute sports wagering that circumvents the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and Tribal-state compacts. The August 2026 discussion brings together Tribes, states, regula

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The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a roundtable discussion, "Tracking Prediction Markets' Exponential Growth: Tribal Implications and Beyond," on August 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET in 628 Dirksen Building. The roundtable comes at a pivotal moment as Tribes, states, regulators and industry stakeholders continue to debate the rapid expansion of sports-related prediction markets and their impact on longstanding gaming regulatory frameworks.

For Tribal governments, the issue extends far beyond emerging financial products. Many Tribal leaders and gaming organizations have argued that sports prediction markets function as a form of sports wagering that bypasses the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, Tribal-state gaming compacts and established Tribal regulatory systems.

Additional information about the roundtable is available from the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

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