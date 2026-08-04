New CFIUS Website Provides Tangible Guidance And Promises Enhanced Pre-Filing Consultation

On July 29, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced it had launched a revamped web domain for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) at www.cfius.gov. The changes go beyond cosmetic updates and include substantive resources that were not previously available on the prior version of the website. These resources include a “pre-filing consultations portal” that facilitates direct communication between potential filers and CFIUS, a page with enhanced filing guidance, and best practices to help filing parties identify and avoid common pitfalls that draw out submission response times.

Overall, these new features appear to be targeted at two main areas: reducing uncertainty as parties consider whether to file and educating parties on how best to file to reduce the friction during the review process.

Pre-Filing Consultations Portal – The most significant change may be the mechanism through which parties can “consult” with CFIUS, which should reduce the perceived barriers to asking CFIUS for early guidance. Of course, whether those consultations prove useful remains to be seen. The portal states that “CFIUS does not issue advisory opinions, including as to whether a transaction might raise national security concerns, whether it may constitute a covered transaction or a covered real estate transaction …, or whether it may require the submission of a mandatory filing….” Therefore, it seems unlikely that the portal will be a mechanism for parties to obtain firm views from the Committee on specific transactions. With that said, CFIUS is encouraging parties to use the portal for “specific clarifying questions about the CFIUS process” and in situations where the “Committee would benefit from additional context regarding a given transaction.” Under current practice, CFIUS is generally responsive to outreach of that nature, but such outreach is typically done informally via email.

Best Practices and Filing Expectations – The new website provides helpful practical guidance to potential filers on the types of documents to include with their filing to make sure the review period runs as smoothly as possible. Specifically, CFIUS provides guidance such as to help filers understand all of the documentation that is required by the regulations—the omission of which might lead to a rejected filing. Moreover, new guidance also identifies “Frequently Requested Information Not Required by the Regulations,” a helpful reference that can help parties avoid unnecessary question sets during the review process by preemptively providing that information. Finally, the guidance includes straightforward recommendations for structuring, labelling, and naming organizational charts, which should help filers ensure they do not make simple mistakes when preparing those materials.

High-Level Risk Matrix – The new website includes a link to a risk matrix that assesses different risks and potential mitigation options by risk category. This matrix describes several different categories of risk by threat, vulnerability, consequence, and purpose of mitigation and then provides sample mitigation measures. While this matrix does not break new ground, it provides a useful, plain-text reference for parties that may not be familiar with the CFIUS process to understand the throughlines that CFIUS may draw between company activities and national security risk. With that said, the matrix is sufficiently high-level and generic that it is unlikely to provide parties with significant insight on how CFIUS will assess any specific transaction.

Initiatives and Programs – As CFIUS and industry have matured together, CFIUS has begun to implement mechanisms to reduce the burden on frequent filers, identify preferred vendors, and de-risk inbound investment through industry engagement. The new CFIUS website has a page dedicated to high-level overviews of these programs, and we expect this page will develop as CFIUS-industry engagement continues to evolve.

Overall, the new website provides tangible guidance that should help filers understand what CFIUS expects to see even when a document is not expressly required by the written regulations. This nuts-and-bolts guidance will assist filers in avoiding unnecessary delays in the review process, certain quick-turnaround question sets, and rejected filings.