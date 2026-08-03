New Rules, New Risks: What The 2026 RCFC Amendments Mean For Bid Protests And Contract Claims

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC) adopted its annual round of amendments on July 27, 2026, to the Rules of the United States Court of Federal Claims (RCFC). This blog highlights the changes most relevant to bid protest and Contract Disputes Act (CDA) claims practice. Notably, the court's core review standards under RCFC 52.1 (administrative record review) and RCFC 52.2 (remand) were not changed this cycle. The amendments below are procedural and administrative in nature.

However, procedural and administrative rules are where protests and claims can be won, lost or delayed on grounds that have nothing to do with the merits. For example, a late certificate of service, an improperly served sealed filing or an incomplete prefiling notice can create real exposure regardless of how strong the underlying case is. Because the amendments took effect immediately and apply to every pending and future matter before the court, contractors and procuring agencies alike should understand how their litigation posture, filing workflows and case management expectations may be affected.

Bid Protest-Specific Changes

Appendix C governs the procedure applicable to bid protests filed under 28 U.S.C. § 1491(b), supplementing the court's general rules with protest-specific requirements for prefiling notice, sealing and administrative record production.

The 2026 amendments touch three discrete points in that framework: the content of the prefiling notice a plaintiff must serve before filing suit, the timing and form of the administrative record the government must file after a protest concludes, and the interaction between Appendix C's own sealing regime and the court's general rules on sealed proceedings and transcript access.

None of these changes affects the standard of review or merits of a protest, but each carries a concrete compliance obligation described below.

Related Case Disclosure Now Required: Prefiling notices under Appendix C, Paragraph 3 must now disclose any known related COFC cases, pending or previously filed, requiring a docket search before filing. See Appendix C, ¶ 3.

Prefiling notices under Appendix C, Paragraph 3 must now disclose any known related COFC cases, pending or previously filed, requiring a docket search before filing. See Appendix C, ¶ 3. Administrative Record Filing Broadened: The seven-day post-resolution deadline to file the complete administrative record upon dismissal, as well as final judgment, requires an accompanying notice of filing and allows the court to modify the requirement by order. See Appendix C, ¶ 28.

The seven-day post-resolution deadline to file the complete administrative record upon dismissal, as well as final judgment, requires an accompanying notice of filing and allows the court to modify the requirement by order. See Appendix C, ¶ 28. Sealed Protest Proceedings Expressly Excepted: Rule 80.1(c)(5) and (c)(6) now expressly except Appendix C-sealed proceedings from the general motion to seal and transcript access rules, confirming Appendix C's protective order framework governs.

Court-Wide Changes

The changes below are not limited to bid protests – they amend the court's general rules of practice and, therefore, apply to every case on the court's docket, including (importantly) contractors' CDA claims, patent cases and other civil actions.

The changes span six distinct topics: how parties serve filings and certify service, the court's authority to restrict remote access to case filings, the physical formatting of paper filings, what scheduling orders may address, how physical exhibits are disposed of and unsealed, and the formalities surrounding attorney appearances and substitutions.

Several of these changes work together. For example, the service amendments described immediately below should be read alongside the court's separate March 2026 general order, which restricts electronic access to sealed filings.

Service and Certificates of Service: Attorneys are now deemed to consent to email service at their docketed address. Sealed or restricted filings require separately consented-to electronic service because Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) service alone no longer suffices, and certificates of service must be filed with the submission itself the prior "reasonable time after service" grace period is gone. This formalizes procedures the court already put in place through General Order No. 2026-01, effective March 1, 2026, which cut off electronic viewing of sealed and restricted filings in CM/ECF. The court has suggested that filers attach the emailed Notice of Electronic Filing to the sealed document and serve the combined file by e-mail or hard copy. See RCFC 5, 5.3.

Attorneys are now deemed to consent to email service at their docketed address. Sealed or restricted filings require separately consented-to electronic service because Case Management/Electronic Case Files (CM/ECF) service alone no longer suffices, and certificates of service must be filed with the submission itself the prior "reasonable time after service" grace period is gone. This formalizes procedures the court already put in place through General Order No. 2026-01, effective March 1, 2026, which cut off electronic viewing of sealed and restricted filings in CM/ECF. The court has suggested that filers attach the emailed Notice of Electronic Filing to the sealed document and serve the combined file by e-mail or hard copy. See RCFC 5, 5.3. Remote Access to Filings: The court may now restrict remote electronic access to filings for parties, not just nonparties. See RCFC 5.2.

The court may now restrict remote electronic access to filings for parties, not just nonparties. See RCFC 5.2. Filing Format: Binding requirements are simplified – any binding method that is secure, does not obscure text and is scan-friendly now satisfies the rule, regardless of page count. See RCFC 5.5.

Binding requirements are simplified – any binding method that is secure, does not obscure text and is scan-friendly now satisfies the rule, regardless of page count. See RCFC 5.5. Scheduling Orders: Scheduling orders may now set deadlines and procedures for privilege log production, consistent with the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 16 amendment effective December 1, 2025. See RCFC 16(b).

Scheduling orders may now set deadlines and procedures for privilege log production, consistent with the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 16 amendment effective December 1, 2025. See RCFC 16(b). Exhibits and Unsealing: The 2026 amendment to RCFC 77.4 clarifies that its requirements – including the clerk's authority to unseal filings absent a timely objection – extend to filings in both paper and electronic form. The rule's separate provision on disposing of physical, non-electronic trial exhibits (models, diagrams, tables, charts and papers) is unchanged. See RCFC 77.4.

The 2026 amendment to RCFC 77.4 clarifies that its requirements – including the clerk's authority to unseal filings absent a timely objection – extend to filings in both paper and electronic form. The rule's separate provision on disposing of physical, non-electronic trial exhibits (models, diagrams, tables, charts and papers) is unchanged. See RCFC 77.4. Attorney Appearances: Notices of appearance must be personally signed and filed by the attorney, and when the government substitutes lead counsel, the substitution notice must also serve as the outgoing attorney's notice of withdrawal. See RCFC 83.1.

What the Changes Mean for Contractors and In-House Counsel

The changes described above are procedural, not substantive – but procedure is often where protest and claims strategy actually gets executed. A well-founded protest can still be dismissed, and a strong CDA claim can still stall over a defective certificate of service, an improperly served sealed complaint or incomplete prefiling notice, regardless of the merits.

We recommend adopting the following three practices to account for the changes:

If your company frequently protests awards or faces recurring competitors on the same contract vehicles, expect outside counsel to ask about related, prior or pending COFC litigation earlier in the prefiling process. The new Appendix C disclosure requirement means that diligence can no longer wait until the complaint is drafted.

Because sealed filings are the norm in bid protests and the court has tightened how they must be served, confirm that your outside counsel has a documented protocol for sealed filing service before your next protest is filed, not while a deadline is running.

The removal of the certificate of service grace period and new signature requirements for attorney appearances mean routine filing mistakes now carry more consequence than in past years. Treat this rules cycle as a reason to ask outside counsel to confirm their internal filing checklists have been updated, rather than assuming compliance is automatic.

In short: None of these changes affects the strength of any pending or contemplated protest or claim, but together they narrow the margin for error in how that case gets before the court – and that margin is worth protecting.