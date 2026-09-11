No Fraud Too Small Inside DOJ’s New National Fraud Enforcement Division — And What Its Priorities Mean For Government Contractors (Video)

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In this episode of Claims & Sustains, host Teddie Arnold breaks down the Justice Department’s newly released enforcement-priorities memo for its National Fraud Enforcement Division. We unpack what the Division actually is, why DOJ consolidated its tax, healthcare, and procurement fraud units under one nationwide command, and how a data-driven detection center is changing the way fraud gets found. Most importantly, we zero in on the three risk areas every government contractor needs to watch — cybersecurity attestations, Buy American compliance, and defective pricing — plus the self-disclosure “off-ramp” that can still keep you out of prosecution if you move fast. If you do business with the federal government, this one’s your roadmap to where the enforcers are pointing next.
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