Mobile SCIF Network Will Expand Classified Opportunities For Cleared Contractors

Highlights

The U.S. Department of War on September 3, 2026, announced the launch of the Secure Space Network, a new initiative to design, produce and deploy approximately 50 mobile Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs) – accredited spaces that meet government requirements to protect classified information from unauthorized access – across the United States.

The program is intended to remove barriers to classified contracting, strengthen the defense industrial base, and accelerate delivery of critical defense capabilities by "enabl[ing] more defense suppliers to participate in classified development, collaboration, and production by broadening regional access to accredited secure workspaces."

The Secure Space Network does not qualify companies to access classified information, and a company must still hold a facility security clearance to perform work on a classified contract, whether as a prime contractor or subcontractor.

Companies interested in learning more about the Secure Space Network, including how to position themselves for access to mobile SCIF capabilities, should monitor the Office of Industrial Base Growth's webpage and consider proactively engaging with that office.

The U.S. Department of War (DOW) on September 3, 2026, announced the launch of the Secure Space Network, a new initiative to design, produce and deploy approximately 50 mobile Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs) and related information systems across the United States. SCIFs are accredited spaces that meet government requirements to protect classified information from unauthorized access. The program is intended to remove barriers to classified contracting, strengthen the defense industrial base, and accelerate delivery of critical defense capabilities by "enabl[ing] more defense suppliers to participate in classified development, collaboration, and production by broadening regional access to accredited secure workspaces."

Notably, companies that wish to perform classified work must still obtain a facility security clearance (FCL).

Key Details

The Secure Space Network is led by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment's Office of Industrial Base Growth. Mobile SCIFs will be positioned at military installations, industry-focused sites such as APEX Accelerators1 and other mission-relevant locations.

The initiative responds to a persistent challenge: Many companies with technologies relevant to national security lack access to accredited facilities where classified information can be discussed, developed and integrated. The time and investment required to establish fixed classified infrastructure has been a significant barrier to entry, particularly for emerging and nontraditional defense suppliers.

FCL Still Required to Perform Classified Work

It is important for companies to recognize that, by itself, the Secure Space Network does not qualify companies to access classified information.

Generally speaking, a company must hold a FCL to perform work on a classified contract, whether as a prime contractor or subcontractor. The National Industrial Security Program, administered by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) on behalf of the DOW and 35 other federal agencies, establishes uniform requirements for cleared contractors to safeguard classified information in accordance with the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual, 32 C.F.R. Part 117 (NISPOM). Contractors that access or create classified information must hold an FCL, and designated contractor personnel must hold appropriate personnel security clearances (PCLs).

Obtaining an FCL is a multistep process that requires formal sponsorship from the government or a cleared prime contractor. Once sponsored, DCSA evaluates the applicant's eligibility based on criteria, including its organizational structure, business integrity, designation of cleared security personnel, and whether the company is subject to foreign ownership, control, or influence (FOCI) that would be inconsistent with the national interest. The applicant must submit a package of corporate documentation, identify Key Management Personnel for security clearance processing and complete required forms, including the SF-328 (Certificate Pertaining to Foreign Interests), within strict DCSA-imposed deadlines.

If the work will be performed at a government facility or another contractor's cleared facility, the company still requires an FCL; however, it may hold a non‑possessing FCL, which authorizes access to classified material but not to possess classified material at its own site. The Secure Space Network could expand the ability of firms with non‑possessing FCLs to perform classified work by eliminating the need (and expense) for these companies to invest in their own SCIF. However, the initiative does not authorize uncleared contractors to perform on classified projects. The NISPOM at 32 C.F.R. § 117.9(a)(4) states, "[n]either the contractor nor its employees will be permitted access to classified information until the CSA has made an entity eligibility determination."

Companies interested in pursuing an FCL should engage experienced counsel early in the process to navigate these requirements and avoid costly delays.

Takeaways for Defense Contractors and Companies Entering the Defense Space

Expanded Access to Classified Work: The program will enable a broader range of defense suppliers, including nontraditional and emerging companies, to participate in classified projects.

The program will enable a broader range of defense suppliers, including nontraditional and emerging companies, to participate in classified projects. Scalable and Surge-Capable Infrastructure: This effort will establish a repeatable capability to expand secure infrastructure, providing the DOW with a proven pathway to rapidly increasing accredited workspace capacity.

This effort will establish a repeatable capability to expand secure infrastructure, providing the DOW with a proven pathway to rapidly increasing accredited workspace capacity. Greater Flexibility in Facility Placement: Rather than relying solely on traditional, commercial facility construction, the mobile approach allows the DOW to position secure capabilities close to emerging mission requirements, suppliers and technology development activities.

Rather than relying solely on traditional, commercial facility construction, the mobile approach allows the DOW to position secure capabilities close to emerging mission requirements, suppliers and technology development activities. Strengthened Industrial Base Competition: By lowering the barrier to classified work, the program is expected to increase competition across the defense industrial base, enabling more companies to move from unclassified engagement into classified development and production.

By lowering the barrier to classified work, the program is expected to increase competition across the defense industrial base, enabling more companies to move from unclassified engagement into classified development and production. Who Bears the Cost? It is currently unclear whether companies will be required to pay to use the mobile SCIFs or whether the government will fund access entirely.

Conclusions

Companies interested in learning more about the Secure Space Network, including how to position themselves for access to mobile SCIF capabilities, should monitor the Office of Industrial Base Growth's webpage and consider proactively engaging with that office. Contractors who do not yet hold an FCL and wish to explore classified contracting opportunities should contact the authors to understand the sponsorship and eligibility requirements.

Footnote