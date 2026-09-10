Fastest 5 Minutes: Cost & Pricing, Procurement Fraud, Small Business (Podcast)

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This week's episode provides a comprehensive overview of five critical developments in government contracts law, including a Pentagon directive on supplier cost and pricing, GSA's announcement regarding suspected procurement fraud, a federal court ruling in the Anthropic case, a new class deviation overhauling Cost Accounting Standards thresholds, and SBA's proposed restructuring of small business size standards.
This week’s episode covers a Pentagon directive on supplier cost and pricing, GSA’s announcement about suspected procurement fraud, a federal court ruling in the Anthropic case, a new class deviation overhauling Cost Accounting Standards thresholds, and SBA’s proposed restructuring of small business size standards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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