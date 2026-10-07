Dualitas Therapeutics And Roche Enter Research Collaboration To Discover And Develop Bispecific Antibodies

On September 17, 2026, Dualitas Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dualitas”) announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Roche to advance novel bispecific antibodies (“BsAbs”) for immunology and inflammation diseases, using Dualitas’ DualScreen Bispecific Discovery Engine. Under the collaboration, Dualitas will functionally screen over 300,000 novel bispecific combinations to discover and develop BsAb therapeutics. Roche will be responsible for all subsequent preclinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial activities.

According to the announcement, the collaboration will leverage Dualitas’ expertise in proximity biology to develop BsAb candidates with synergistic activities that are unattainable with conventional therapeutics. Dualitas explained that, whereas traditional BsAb approaches narrowly focus on pre-determined target pairs, the DualScreen engine functionally screens entire cell surfaces, interrogating the proximity biology of hundreds of thousands of unique bispecific combinations across a vast range of targets and epitopes to identify BsAb candidates. Dualitas’ internal pipeline, built from its DualScreen discovery engine, includes development candidates DTX-102 in rheumatoid arthritis, DTX-103 in allergic disease and DTX-101 in dermatologic and gastrointestinal autoimmune disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dualitas will receive a $36.5 million upfront payment and may receive additional research, development and commercial milestone payments for a potential total deal value of up to $1 billion, in addition to tiered royalties.