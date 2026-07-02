Healthcare Consolidation And Competition State Legislation Tracker

State legislatures are rapidly enacting diverse healthcare market transaction laws that impose new premerger notification requirements, ownership transparency mandates, private equity restrictions, and noncompete limitations. These state-level measures create a complex patchwork of independent obligations that may fundamentally alter deal structures, governance frameworks, and employment arrangements across jurisdictions.

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State legislatures across the country are reshaping the legal landscape for healthcare market transactions at an unprecedented pace—and with significant variation from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Laws expanding premerger visibility into healthcare deals, requiring greater ownership and affiliation transparency, restricting private equity involvement in clinical enterprises, recalibrating certificate of need (CON) frameworks and limiting post-employment noncompete agreements for physicians and other clinicians are proliferating at the state level. Health systems, hospitals and providers that fail to monitor these developments risk exposure to enforcement actions, transaction delays and compliance failures that can carry significant financial and operational consequences.

While federal scrutiny of healthcare transactions remains significant, state-level legislation increasingly imposes independent obligations that may alter deal planning, governance structures and employment arrangements. Organizations operating across multiple markets must navigate a complex and evolving patchwork of parallel state and federal review tracks, disclosure and reporting requirements and jurisdiction-specific restrictions on operational control and post-employment competition. The strategic implications of these state-level regimes—including extended transaction timelines, heightened disclosure obligations and potential restrictions on deal structures—merit close and ongoing attention by healthcare counsel and compliance teams.

To support planning and compliance, Duane Morris has created an interactive map tracking enacted state measures aimed at tightening oversight of healthcare consolidation, limiting noncompete agreements and curbing private equity influence. Several states have also enacted certificate of public advantage (COPA) statutes, which allow healthcare providers to enter into cooperative agreements—such as mergers or joint ventures—that might otherwise raise antitrust concerns in exchange for state oversight designed to ensure that the benefits to the community outweigh any reduction in competition. Additionally, certain states maintain CON laws that may impose reporting or approval requirements for mergers, acquisitions and other consolidation transactions. Select any of the shaded states for a summary of its laws, including measures addressing physician and provider employment restrictions, merger and ownership disclosure requirements, and CON exemptions and reforms.

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