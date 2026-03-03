Home Health Services Fraud Case Involving Traditions Health And A 34 Million Dollar Settlement

Traditions Settlement Overview

Traditions Health LLC announced their $34 million settlement to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act ("FCA"), Anti-Kickback Statute ("AKS"), and Physician Self-Referral Law ("Stark Law") on January 22, 2026. The settlement is in response to violations involving billing Medicare for medically unnecessary home health claims and giving benefits to physicians in exchange for patient referrals.

Traditions' alleged wrongdoings occurred between 2019 and 2024 at several locations across Oklahoma and Texas. The healthcare company self-disclosed the details of their potential violations and cooperated with government officials during investigations. Not only did Traditions reach a settlement with the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG), but they took further corrective action to ensure it won't happen again.

Traditions Health took corrective and disciplinary action against the workers responsible for the healthcare fraud, and also increased the training and education for its other employees about government compliance. To ensure these violations wouldn't slip through the cracks again, Traditions hired an external consultant to evaluate their compliance program. With a holistic approach to their corrective plan, Traditions has committed themselves to preventing future healthcare fraud of the same nature.

Upon review, the HHS OIG gave Traditions credit for the way they handled the situation. For taking timely steps to self-disclose, cooperating during investigations, and taking extensive corrective action, the government has lowered the dollar amount normally issued for such violations. This emphasizes the importance and incentives available for companies who act early to address fraudulent practices.

Relevant Federal Laws and Statutes

False Claims Act

The False Claims Act (FCA) prohibits healthcare providers from charging services to government programs, like Medicare and Medicaid, that they know are fraudulent or false. These government healthcare programs have specific requirements to show that medical services are necessary and reasonable. Without proper documentation, those claims often fall under the "false or fraudulent" umbrella.

Traditions Health LLC did just that. They were billing medically unnecessary services to Medicare. Under the FCA, those claims were false since they were not proven to be medically necessary.

Anti-Kickback Statute

The AKS is a law that extends the FCA in certain instances. It states that payment to physicians to persuade them to provide referrals for government programs is illegal. Referrals for a company's services are a significant benefit, but paying physicians for those referrals is not allowed.

Traditions made additional self-disclosures highlighting how they compensated Medical Directors for services that: 1) were not performed, 2) may not have been reasonable and necessary, or 3) were performed before a compensation agreement was established. These payments went beyond what would be acceptable for referrals and thus would be considered a "kickback" in the statute.

Physician Self-Referral Law

The Physician Self-Referral Law (Stark Law) is also relevant to the FCA, as it clarifies the AKS in the healthcare industry. This statute explains that physicians cannot make referrals to a business that they have a "financial relationship" with, for services payable to Medicare. In other words, referring physicians cannot send patients over to a provider that they have a financial relationship with.

In Traditions' case, they had Medical Director arrangements between the referring physicians and the Traditions' offices throughout Oklahoma and Texas. These relationships may have violated the AKS and/or the Stark Law, so they self-disclosed them through the OIG-HHS Self-Disclosure Protocol.

How the Laws Apply to Traditions Health

The Traditions Health case involved three interconnected pieces of legislation. Together, these laws address issues of fraud and wrongdoing and often encourage companies to avoid these illegal behaviors.

The FCA involves fraud at a high, national level, and includes many different industries in its scope. The AKS operates under the FCA, adding "kickbacks" to the list of prohibited behavior. Finally, the Stark Law specifies the medical industry standards expected for certain government healthcare programs.

Does the FCA Help or Hinder Compliance Practices?

The FCA, AKS, and Stark Law are all powerful tools in combatting fraud. Traditions Health LLC took early action to self-disclose their potential violations of the FCA, AKS, and Stark Law. They also cooperated with ongoing government investigations by supplementing additional findings and making additional self-disclosures.

The statutes aimed at preventing healthcare fraud are powerful and active. In many cases, like Traditions, they offer incentives for companies to self-disclose potential wrongdoings in order to take swift action against fraud.

Traditions' quick response to their audit results, their cooperation with government investigations, and their thorough corrective action plan all lead to a lower punishment. The OIG recognized Traditions' good faith, and so demanded less in damages compared to that of a potential lawsuit. The government encourages fraud to be reported, at any level.

This opportunity to report fraud early is crucial in lowering the amount of taxpayer dollars lost to unnecessary expenses. By catching the violations early on, and responding appropriately, both companies and individuals can help the government's healthcare programs keep using their resources via the proper avenues.

Who Can Report Fraud as a Whistleblower?

Reporting potential legal violations is pivotal in preventing ongoing wrongdoing. According to the OIG-HHS, "Current and former HHS employees, applicants for HHS employment, employees of HHS contractors, subcontractors, personal services contractors, grantees, and subgrantees," who report to the OIG are all protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act. Additionally, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps members are also protected under the Military Whistleblower Protections Act.

The Protected Disclosure Standard

To be considered a whistleblower under the OIG-HHS, the type of report must be considered a "protected disclosure." The requirements vary based on the type of wrongdoing suspected and the position of the person making the disclosure.

Whistleblowers are protected from retaliation, which can take several forms. Retaliation is when your employer or supervisor uses an "employment decision" to punish you for making a protected disclosure. "Employment decision" includes many actions, including hiring, firing, promotion, change in pay, and more.

Whistleblower Protections Available

Retaliation against whistleblowers is illegal, and if you suspect to have been a victim of retaliation, there are steps available for remedy. You may report the case directly to the HHS OIG Hotline or reach out to our team at Miller Shah LLP for a consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.