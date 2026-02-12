Healthy AI: 2025 Year In Review

- with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare may have reached an inflection point in 2025. After being defined by proofs of concept and isolated pilots for more than a decade, recent advances signal that AI is moving decisively into the operational core of health systems, life sciences organizations, and payer workflows. What once lived primarily in innovation labs and limited production environments is now increasingly embedded in day-to-day infrastructure across the industry.
This publication provides an overview of important developments at the intersection of AI, healthcare and the law in 2025. We cover key actions by the federal government and states as well as other industry developments and trends. Lastly, as healthcare businesses continue to explore and implement AI, we share insights into what we can expect in 2026.
2025 blog contributors include Carolyn Metnick, Megan Miller, Arushi Pandya, Alexandria Foster, Alyanna Gallo, Daniel Shemano, Tina Watson, Lena Zinner, Michael Sutton, Michael Orlando, Madeline Cunnion, Stephanie Awanyai-Ufondu, Esperance Becton, Christina Nguyen and Timothy Rozier-Byrd.
