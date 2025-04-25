ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Off-Cycle Medicare Revalidations For SNFs – Deadline Extended To August 1, 2025

B
Contributor

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Daniel J. O'Brien,Nathan D. Sargent, and Alan E. Schabes

On April 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN") update that the deadline for submission of mandatory off-cycle Medicare revalidations for skilled nursing facility ("SNF") providers has been extended to August 1, 2025.

CMS also published updated sub-regulatory guidance on the SNF Attachment to the CMS 855A (dated April 9, 2025), which contains further clarification on certain service provider disclosures (e.g., therapy).

This extension will come as a relief to SNF providers as recent reporting shows less than twenty percent of required off-cycle Medicare revalidations have been submitted for processing.

Despite the extension, we recommend that SNF providers continue working on their revalidation applications to be in a position to submit no later than CMS's deadline.

Benesch will continue to monitor this matter and further developments with CMS.

