Off-Cycle Medicare Revalidations For SNFs – Deadline Extended To August 1, 2025

On April 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN") update that the deadline for submission of mandatory off-cycle Medicare revalidations for skilled nursing facility ("SNF") providers has been extended to August 1, 2025.

CMS also published updated sub-regulatory guidance on the SNF Attachment to the CMS 855A (dated April 9, 2025), which contains further clarification on certain service provider disclosures (e.g., therapy).

This extension will come as a relief to SNF providers as recent reporting shows less than twenty percent of required off-cycle Medicare revalidations have been submitted for processing.

Despite the extension, we recommend that SNF providers continue working on their revalidation applications to be in a position to submit no later than CMS's deadline.

Benesch will continue to monitor this matter and further developments with CMS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.