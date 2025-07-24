ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Off-Cycle Medicare Revalidations For SNFs – Deadline Extended Again To January 1, 2026

B
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Contributor

On July 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN")...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alan E. Schabes,Daniel J. O'Brien, and Nathan D. Sargent
On July 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN") update that the deadline for submission of mandatory off-cycle Medicare revalidations ("Revalidation(s)") for skilled nursing facility ("SNF") providers has been extended again. Revalidations are now due January 1, 2026.

This extension gives SNF providers additional time to complete their Revalidation submissions; however, this extension does not eliminate the Revalidation requirement.

Benesch will continue to monitor this matter and further developments with CMS.

CMS's most recently published sub-regulatory guidance is available here (dated May 9, 2025), which addresses completion of the SNF Attachment to the CMS 855A.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Alan E. Schabes
Daniel J. O'Brien
Nathan D. Sargent
