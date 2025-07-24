Off-Cycle Medicare Revalidations For SNFs – Deadline Extended Again To January 1, 2026

On July 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN") update that the deadline for submission of mandatory off-cycle Medicare revalidations ("Revalidation(s)") for skilled nursing facility ("SNF") providers has been extended again. Revalidations are now due January 1, 2026.
This extension gives SNF providers additional time to complete their Revalidation submissions; however, this extension does not eliminate the Revalidation requirement.
Benesch will continue to monitor this matter and further developments with CMS.
CMS's most recently published sub-regulatory guidance is available here (dated May 9, 2025), which addresses completion of the SNF Attachment to the CMS 855A.
