Off-Cycle Medicare Revalidations For SNFs – Deadline Extended Again To January 1, 2026

On July 17, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") announced via a Medicare Learning Network ("MLN") update that the deadline for submission of mandatory off-cycle Medicare revalidations ("Revalidation(s)") for skilled nursing facility ("SNF") providers has been extended again. Revalidations are now due January 1, 2026 .

This extension gives SNF providers additional time to complete their Revalidation submissions; however, this extension does not eliminate the Revalidation requirement.

Benesch will continue to monitor this matter and further developments with CMS.

CMS's most recently published sub-regulatory guidance is available here (dated May 9, 2025), which addresses completion of the SNF Attachment to the CMS 855A.

