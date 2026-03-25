Modern Workplace Behaviour Training: From Policy To Practice

Responsible employers have long known that having comprehensive workplace behaviour policies are essential but not nearly enough. Even organisations with well‑established policies can find themselves exposed if they can't demonstrate that they are continually reinforcing standards, assessing risks, and equipping workers to identify and prevent harmful conduct.

Employers are facing an increasingly complex compliance landscape — and a greater legal obligation to take proactive and ongoing steps to create safe, respectful, and inclusive working environments. Evolving legal duties around psychosocial risks, discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment and workplace culture mean that a "set and forget" approach is no longer an option (if it ever was).

Why a "set and forget" approach is not enough

Workplace culture is dynamic. Teams change, leaders change, and expectations and norms change, often rapidly. As community standards rise and legislation in this space continues to evolve, leading employers must show they are taking "positive steps" to eliminate or minimise behavioural and psychosocial risks as far as reasonably practicable.

Our firm recently kicked off the year with workplace behaviour training. This is mandatory for all staff (including lawyers and allied professionals). Like our clients, we recognise that regular, organisation‑wide engagement is but one tool to maintaining a safe, respectful and professional environment—not only as a way to satisfy legal obligations, but also because a healthy workplace culture underpins successful business strategy.

What effective workplace behaviour training looks like in practice

Effective risk management means creating regular opportunities for employees at all levels to refresh their understanding of appropriate workplace behaviour. To support compliance and influence culture, modern workplace behaviour training should be:

Practical, relevant, and grounded in real scenarios – Training should go beyond explaining the law. Employees need real‑world examples of bullying, harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment and victimisation, including subtle or cumulative conduct that might slip under the radar. Practical case studies help employees recognise behaviour early and respond appropriately. Ongoing reinforcement, not one‑off training – An annual refresher is now the baseline. Many employers opt for shorter, more frequent touchpoints to reinforce expectations and address new risks as they arise. Demonstrating proactive compliance with positive duties – Employers should be able to demonstrate genuine, proactive steps such as: documenting attendance and follow‑up actions

addressing behavioural risks identified through complaints, surveys or safety assessments, and

ensuring leaders model the standards. Delivered by leaders – Leaders, not just HR or inhouse lawyers, must take ownership of workplace behaviour training. Culture is shaped most powerfully by those with whom employees are interacting day-to-day. When employees hear expectations about conduct, respect, and accountability directly from their leaders, it signals that these standards are not merely policy-driven but integral to how the organisation operates. Training delivered, organised and encouraged by leaders is more likely to be seen as authentic, relevant, and enforceable – bridging the gap between written policies and actual workplace behaviour. It also reinforces that responsibility for a safe and respectful workplace sits at every level of management.

If your organisation is looking to introduce or refresh workplace behaviour training, our team can assist with tailored programs that meet your legal obligations, business objectives, and support a healthy and positive workplace culture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.