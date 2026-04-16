OSHA Revises Indoor/Outdoor Heat Hazards NEP

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recently updated its National Emphasis Program on outdoor and indoor heat-related hazards to better target inspections, enforcement, and outreach in industries most at risk for heat stress.

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The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recently updated its National Emphasis Program on outdoor and indoor heat-related hazards to better target inspections, enforcement, and outreach in industries most at risk for heat stress. Using OSHA and Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2022–2025, the revised program prioritizes 55 high-risk industries and updates guidance, inspection criteria, and enforcement tools. The changes improve tracking, eliminate outdated elements, and focus inspections on heat advisory days, with random inspections in high-risk sectors.

The revised National Emphasis Program is effective immediately as of April 10, 2026, and will remain in place for five years. The updated program strengthens OSHA’s efforts to prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities while expanding compliance assistance and outreach to employers, especially small- and medium-sized businesses.

Employers should make sure they understand the new guidance and work to develop strategic approaches for addressing heat-related illnesses and injuries in workplaces.

Heat illness remains a serious hazard for indoor and outdoor workers, leading to preventable injuries and fatalities every year. content.govdelivery.com/...

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