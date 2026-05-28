With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Shannon Meade’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States Littler Mendelson are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

At a Glance The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

House Discharge Petition on “Faster Labor Contracts Act” Reaches 218-Signature Threshold

The House discharge petition filed by Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ) reached the required 218 signatures to advance the union-backed “Faster Labor Contracts Act” (imposing binding interest arbitration) for a House floor vote. House Republican signers include Representatives Michael Lawler (NY-17), Max Miller (OH-7), Robert Bresnahan (PA-8), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Don Bacon (NE-2), Riley Moore (WV-2), and Nick LaLota (NY-1). Read the Teamsters’ press release here. Based on the House procedural rules, the vote is expected the week of June 8. If it passes, it moves over to the Senate for consideration. NOTE: A successful House discharge petition does not mean the Senate is more likely to pass the bill; the 60-vote threshold in the Senate remains a major hurdle. In the Senate, companion legislation is sponsored by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and currently has 15 cosponsors – 13 Democrats and 2 Republicans, who include Roger Marshall (KS) and Bernie Moreno (OH). Both Senators Hawley and Marshall are on the Senate HELP Committee, the committee of jurisdiction for consideration of this bill. The employer community is actively opposing the legislation in the House and Senate.

EEOC Filing Signals Likely End to EEO-1 Reporting Requirement

On May 14, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) submitted a proposed rule for review to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) to rescind the annual EEO-1 reporting requirement under Title VII, the ADA, GINA, and PWFA. Under the requirement, employers with 100 or more employees must submit to the EEOC certain demographic information of the number of employees at each work location by job category, sex, and race or ethnicity. For further Littler analysis, read here.

Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling Testifies on DOL’s FY27 Budget Request

On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling testified before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies on the Department’s FY27 budget request. Among other priorities, he highlighted the Department’s efforts to prepare American workers for the jobs of the future by improving skill development via modernized, streamlined workforce development programs and the expansion of registered apprenticeships. Read the hearing Statement here. Watch the recorded hearing video here.

House Committee on Education and Workforce Approves Legislation on Disability Employment, Health Care Transparency and Cost, and Retirement Security

On Thursday, the House Education and Workforce Committee approved five bills whose stated goals are to expand employment opportunities for disabled inpiduals (H.R. 8736), increase health care transparency (H.R. 8684), lower prescription drug costs (H.R. 7895), strengthen retirement security (H.R. 7362), and strengthen civics in history education (H.R. 8705).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.