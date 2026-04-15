Maine Greatly Expands Department Of Labor’s Enforcement Powers Against Employers

Employers in Maine will soon face enhanced penalties for any violation of state employment laws under a recently enacted law granting the Pine Tree State’s Department of Labor broad enforcement powers.

LD 1587 – An Act to Clarify the Bureau of Labor Standards’ Investigatory and Enforcement Procedures – significantly expands and formalizes the Maine Department of Labor’s authority to investigate, enforce, and collect penalties for violations of state employment, wage and hour, and unemployment compensation laws. The law, which takes effect on July 14, 2026, also introduces a new compliance requirement: Employers must post notices of any violation in the workplace and, in some cases, directly notify both current and former employees of any violations.

Expanded Investigatory Authority

Under LD 1587, the Director of Labor Standards (the “Director”) is expressly authorized to open investigations whenever the Director believes an employer or individual may have violated Maine employment practices laws or unemployment compensation requirements.

As part of an investigation, the Director may:

Review employer records, including books, files, and other documents;

Require employers or other knowledgeable individuals to appear and provide testimony under oath; and

Require production of records the employer is legally required to maintain.

To facilitate these investigations, LD 1587 grants the Director subpoena power to compel testimony or document production. Subpoenas under LD 1587 may be served by personal delivery, delivery to the employer’s Maine place of business, or by certified or registered mail. Testimony and document review will take place in the county where the employer is located or in Kennebec County if the employer is located outside Maine. This is particularly significant for out-of-state employers with no physical location in Maine as subpoenas may compel testifying in Maine’s state capital, which is one hour from Maine’s largest airport in Portland.

This recent expansion underscores the importance of maintaining organized, accurate records and responding promptly—and strategically—when the Bureau of Labor Standards initiates an inquiry.

Enhanced Penalties and Enforcement Tools

LD 1587 also strengthens the Department of Labor’s enforcement and collection authority once a violation is found.

If the Director determines that an employer or individual has violated Maine employment, wage and hour, or unemployment compensation laws, the Department may issue a notice of violation and impose any penalties or remedies authorized under applicable statutes. These may include:

Civil monetary penalties;

Orders to pay unpaid wages, damages, or interest; and

Orders requiring correction of ongoing violations.

Once a penalty or remedy becomes final—after all administrative and judicial appeals are exhausted—the employer must satisfy all payment obligations within 30 calendar days. Failure to timely pay can result in additional civil penalties of up to $1,000 per day until payment is made.

Similarly, if an employer is ordered to correct an ongoing violation and fails to do so within the allotted correction period, the employer may face additional penalties of up to $1,000 per day for each day the violation continues. If an employer pursues a good-faith appeal, the correction period does not begin until all appeal rights are exhausted.

If an employer fails to pay required wages, damages, interest, or penalties, the Director may issue a notice of levy – without needing a court’s approval – to a third party that holds the employer’s property or owes the employer money (other than wages). These levies may reach credit, bank, or savings bank accounts or personal property of an employer’s owners.

LD 1587 is so broad that it even penalizes third-party recipients who fail to comply with a notice of levy such that the third party may be liable for the full amount of the indebtedness of the delinquent person or employer.

Mandatory Posting of Violations and Employee Notice

One of the most notable—and potentially reputationally impactful—changes under LD 1587 is the mandatory posting and employee notification requirement.

When the Director issues a violation notice, the employer must:

Post the notice in a “conspicuous location” at the worksite “that is accessible to employees”; or

If physical posting is not feasible, directly provide the notice to each employee in a reasonable manner.

If the notice of violation covers a specific time period, the employer must also notify all employees who worked during that period, including former employees. Acceptable notification methods include mail, email, or text message, provided the notice is communicated in the same language the employer normally uses to communicate with affected employees.

This provision, which effectively mandates disclosure of labor violations to all employees and former employees, increases the stakes of enforcement actions and reinforces the importance of proactive compliance.

Key Takeaways and Action Items for Employers

Given the expanded enforcement toolkit and heightened penalties under LD 1587, Maine employers should consider taking the following steps:

Review recordkeeping practices to ensure employment and unemployment records are complete, accurate, and readily accessible for inspection.

to ensure employment and unemployment records are complete, accurate, and readily accessible for inspection. Establish internal protocols for responding promptly to investigations, subpoenas, and requests for testimony or document production.

for responding promptly to investigations, subpoenas, and requests for testimony or document production. Calendar and closely track all enforcement-related deadlines , including correction periods and payment deadlines to avoid daily penalties.

, including correction periods and payment deadlines to avoid daily penalties. Develop procedures for posting and distributing notices of violation , including plans for notifying current and former employees using appropriate methods and languages.

, including plans for notifying current and former employees using appropriate methods and languages. Perform periodic reviews or internal audits to ensure compliance with Maine’s employment laws.

LD 1587 signals a more assertive enforcement posture by the Maine Department of Labor. Employers operating in Maine should assess compliance practices now to reduce exposure and ensure readiness should an investigation arise.