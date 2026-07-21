ARTICLE
21 July 2026

Tennessee Enacts Non-Compete Law: $70K Income Threshold And Rebuttable Presumptions On Duration

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
John FitzGerald is a legal professional at Foley & Lardner LLP based in their Chicago office. His contact information and professional profile are featured on the firm's website, providing direct access to his legal services and expertise.
United States Tennessee Employment and HR
John FitzGerald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
John FitzGerald’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Construction & Engineering industries
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management and Strategy topic(s)

Tennessee House Bill 1034 was signed into law on May 7, 2026, and took effect July 1, 2026. The law introduces two significant changes to employment-based non-compete agreements. First, the law bars non-competes for employees earning below $70,000 annually. Second, it establishes statutory presumptions of reasonableness for non-compete duration.

Non-Compete Agreements Prohibited for Employees Earning Below $70k Annually

Under Tenn. Code Ann. § 50-1-211, non-compete agreements are prohibited for employees who earn less than $70,000 in “annualized compensation.” The statute defines the term “annualized compensation” broadly to include wages, salary, commissions, nondiscretionary bonuses, and other forms of remuneration. For hourly employees, annualized compensation is calculated by multiplying the hourly rate by 40, then by 52.

In enacting Tenn. Code Ann. § 50-1-211, Tennessee joins a growing number of states — including Virginia, Illinois, Maine, and Washington — that prohibit non-compete agreements for workers below a specified income threshold.

Rebuttable Presumptions of Reasonableness

Tenn. Code Ann. § 50-1-210 also creates a statutory rebuttable presumption regarding
duration. A restriction that falls at or below the applicable presumption is presumed reasonable; a restriction that exceeds it is presumed unreasonable. The presumptive periods vary by relationship type:

Relationship Rebuttable Presumption of Reasonableness 
Employees and Independent Contractors 2 years
Distributors, Dealers, Franchisees, Lessees, and Certain Licensees 3 years
Sale-of-Business 5 years

Tenn. Code Ann. § 50-1-210 explicitly grants courts the discretion to modify non-compete agreements to render them reasonable and enforceable, meaning that an agreement exceeding the presumption will not automatically fail as void and unenforceable.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Employers with Tennessee-based employees should review their restrictive covenant templates for compliance with the new income threshold and rebuttable statutory presumptions. Because House Bill 1034 is not retroactive, only agreements entered on or after July 1, 2026, are subject to the new requirements.

This article was prepared with the assistance of 2026 summer associate Ally Anderson

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John FitzGerald
John FitzGerald
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More