ABC’s Of Employment Law: Common Problem Areas For Employers

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Employment law touches almost every part of running a business, and it is easy for issues to sneak up on even well-run companies. Policies that worked a few years ago may no longer reflect current laws. Practices that feel routine can create risk if they are not applied consistently or documented carefully.
One way to stay ahead is to think about employment law in simple terms. Think of it as your A-to-Z checklist. This list is not exhaustive, but it covers many of the issues that tend to come up again and again.
The A-Z Checklist
- Anti-Harassment & EEO Policy
- Background Checks
- Cell Phone Policy
- Drug Testing
- Electronic Communication Policy (social media/e-mails)
- Family Leave Insurance, Disability and Workers Compensation
- Grievances/Union/NLRA Protections for all non-supervisor employees
- Health Insurance, Continuation and COBRA
- Independent Contactor v. Employee
- Job Descriptions
- Keep Good Documentation/I-9s
- Leaves: FMLA, FLA and Reasonable Accommodation
- Manuals
- Non-Compete, Non-disclosure, Non-solicitation
- Overtime/Wage and Hour (exempt v. nonexempt)
- Privacy (computer, e-mails/website)
- Quality Evaluations
- Reasonable Accommodations
- Severance
- Termination
- Unemployment
- Vacation Time
- Whistleblower
- X-rated
- Yelling
- Zipper Closed, Mouth Zipped
A Quick Reality Check
Employment law is not just about reacting to problems. It is about putting the right structure in place so issues are less likely to happen in the first place. A proactive approach, regular policy reviews, and consistent training can go a long way toward reducing risk.
Need a Second Set of Eyes on Your Policies?
If you are not sure whether your policies, handbooks, or day-to-day practices are up to date, it is worth taking a closer look. Our Employment Law Team works with employers to identify gaps, update documentation, and put practical processes in place. Call us to schedule a review or discuss your workplace policies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]