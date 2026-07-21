ABC’s Of Employment Law: Common Problem Areas For Employers

Employment law affects nearly every aspect of business operations, yet compliance gaps often emerge in even well-managed companies. This comprehensive A-to-Z checklist covers critical employment law considerations...

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Employment law touches almost every part of running a business, and it is easy for issues to sneak up on even well-run companies. Policies that worked a few years ago may no longer reflect current laws. Practices that feel routine can create risk if they are not applied consistently or documented carefully.

One way to stay ahead is to think about employment law in simple terms. Think of it as your A-to-Z checklist. This list is not exhaustive, but it covers many of the issues that tend to come up again and again.

The A-Z Checklist

A nti-Harassment & EEO Policy

nti-Harassment & EEO Policy B ackground Checks

ackground Checks C ell Phone Policy

ell Phone Policy D rug Testing

rug Testing E lectronic Communication Policy (social media/e-mails)

lectronic Communication Policy (social media/e-mails) F amily Leave Insurance, Disability and Workers Compensation

amily Leave Insurance, Disability and Workers Compensation G rievances/Union/NLRA Protections for all non-supervisor employees

rievances/Union/NLRA Protections for all non-supervisor employees H ealth Insurance, Continuation and COBRA

ealth Insurance, Continuation and COBRA I ndependent Contactor v. Employee

ndependent Contactor v. Employee J ob Descriptions

ob Descriptions K eep Good Documentation/I-9s

eep Good Documentation/I-9s L eaves: FMLA, FLA and Reasonable Accommodation

eaves: FMLA, FLA and Reasonable Accommodation M anuals

anuals N on-Compete, Non-disclosure, Non-solicitation

on-Compete, Non-disclosure, Non-solicitation O vertime/Wage and Hour (exempt v. nonexempt)

vertime/Wage and Hour (exempt v. nonexempt) P rivacy (computer, e-mails/website)

rivacy (computer, e-mails/website) Q uality Evaluations

uality Evaluations R easonable Accommodations

easonable Accommodations S everance

everance T ermination

ermination U nemployment

nemployment V acation Time

acation Time W histleblower

histleblower X -rated

-rated Y elling

elling Zipper Closed, Mouth Zipped

A Quick Reality Check

Employment law is not just about reacting to problems. It is about putting the right structure in place so issues are less likely to happen in the first place. A proactive approach, regular policy reviews, and consistent training can go a long way toward reducing risk.

Need a Second Set of Eyes on Your Policies?

If you are not sure whether your policies, handbooks, or day-to-day practices are up to date, it is worth taking a closer look. Our Employment Law Team works with employers to identify gaps, update documentation, and put practical processes in place. Call us to schedule a review or discuss your workplace policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.