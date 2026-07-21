Back To Basics: Tips On Effective Management

This is Part Two of our three-part ‘Back to Basics’ series, where we’re dusting off a 1970 management primer to see whether the fundamentals of good management have really changed.

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Part II: Giving Effective Directions

This is Part Two of our three-part ‘Back to Basics’ series, where we’re dusting off a 1970 management primer to see whether the fundamentals of good management have really changed. Last time we discussed constructive feedback. This week, we’ll look at something even more important—how to give directions that prevent problems before they occur.

Management is often described as getting work done through others. That simple phrase captures one of the greatest challenges of leadership. The better your directions, the better the outcome. More than fifty years ago, The Sound of Good Management reminded supervisors that the quality of the results they receive often depends on the quality of the directions they give. The booklet offered four simple steps that remain remarkably relevant today.

Step One: Set the Scene

Before assigning the task, provide context. Employees are far more likely to perform well when they understand why the task matters—not just what needs to be done. Context creates purpose and buy-in, which leads to engagement.

Step Two: Pick the Right Person for the Job

Good managers do not simply delegate to the person who happens to be available. Consider the individual’s experience, workload, skills, and developmental opportunities. Matching the assignment to the person increases both the likelihood of success and the opportunity for growth.

Step Three: Find the Right Way to Say It

The words you choose matter. Directions should be clear, respectful, and specific. Replace vague instructions with concrete expectations that identify what is to be done, by whom, and when. Choose direct communication over indirect language. Clarity reduces assumptions, and specificity reduces mistakes.

Step Four: Choose the Right Form

One of the more insightful observations in The Sound of Good Management is that there is no single ‘right’ way to assign work. Effective managers choose the form of communication that best fits the situation.

Sometimes the circumstances call for a direct order. If safety, compliance, or an immediate business need is at stake, clarity—not diplomacy—is required.

Other situations call for step-by-step instructions. When training a new employee or introducing a new process, breaking the assignment into a logical sequence—first A, then B, then C—helps ensure success.

Sometimes a request is the better approach. Experienced employees often respond positively when asked to assist rather than simply being told what to do.

A suggestion can be effective when encouraging initiative or inviting employees to solve problems independently.

Finally, there are occasions when simply stating the assignment is all that is necessary because the employee understands both the objective and the expectations.

Each of these forms has its place. The effective manager understands that the goal is not to use the same approach every time, but to choose the one most likely to produce the desired result.

Monday Coffee Brief Takeaway

Good managers do not simply know what needs to be accomplished; they know how to communicate it.

Before assigning your next project, ask yourself:

Have I explained why this matters?

Am I assigning it to the right person?

Have I communicated my expectations clearly?

Have I chosen the right form—an order, instructions, a request, a suggestion, or simply stating the assignment?

Perhaps that is why this advice from a 1970 management primer still resonates today. Good management is less about finding new techniques than consistently applying the timeless fundamentals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.