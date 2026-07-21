Fifth Circuit Confirms That Hybrid Compensation Arrangement Satisfies Salary Basis Test

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Fifth Circuit recently confirmed that a hybrid compensation arrangement (combining a fixed salary with variable day-rate pay) can qualify as “salary basis” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). This decision reaffirms that, if done properly, employers can satisfy the salary basis test even when variable pay makes up the bulk of an employee’s total compensation.

Several years ago, the Supreme Court considered whether a day-rate employee earning almost $1,000 a day was paid on a “salary basis” under the FLSA. In concluding that he was not, the Supreme Court considered how the employee’s pay was calculated, not merely the frequency of distribution. Recently, the Fifth Circuit issued an important decision clarifying how employers can meet the salary basis test. The Fifth Circuit held that, if an employer calculates a guaranteed salary on a weekly (or less frequent) basis, the employer can provide additional compensation without meeting the reasonable relationship test and without losing the salary basis.

Case Background

In Guilbeau v. Schlumberger Tech. Corp., the employer, Schlumberger, paid a portion of its oilfield employees under a hybrid compensation model, comprising of a fixed, predetermined biweekly salary plus variable day rates based on days the employees actually worked. The employees sued under the FLSA claiming they were owed overtime pay. Their core argument was that, because so much of their total compensation fluctuated with days worked, they were effectively day-rate—not salaried—employees, and therefore ineligible for the FLSA’s highly compensated employee (“HCE”) overtime exemption. The district court agreed and denied summary judgment for Schlumberger, but the Fifth Circuit reversed.

To qualify for the HCE exemption, as well as other “white collar” exemptions, an employer must prove that its employees are paid on a “salary basis.” There are two regulatory pathways:

29 C.F.R. § 541.602(a) (“Section 602(a)”) governs employees with a guaranteed, predetermined weekly (or less frequent) salary that does not vary with hours or days worked. This pathway has no cap on the ratio of total pay to guaranteed pay.

29 C.F.R. § 541.604(b) (“Section 604(b)”) governs employees whose compensation is fundamentally computed on a daily or hourly basis. This pathway imposes a “reasonable relationship” test, which is more restrictive and requires that the employee’s total pay generally not exceed 1.5 times the guaranteed amount.

The stakes were high. If Section 604(b) applied, Schlumberger would lose because the ratio of total pay to guaranteed pay was 5.9-to-1—far exceeding the 1.5-to-1 ceiling. Conversely, Schlumberger would win if Section 602(a) applied, which does not have a ratio cap.

The Decision

The Fifth Circuit held that Section 602(a) governs. The analysis was straightforward: Because Schlumberger’s employees received a genuine, predetermined salary (i.e., paid on a biweekly basis, without any reductions for quality or quantity of work), the threshold requirements of Section 602(a) were satisfied. The fact that employees also received substantial variable day-rate pay on top of that salary was immaterial. The Court further explained that another regulation—29 C.F.R. § 541.604(a)—supports this outcome by expressly stating that employers may provide “additional compensation without losing the exemption or violating the salary basis requirement” so long as the employer guarantees at least the minimum weekly-required amount paid on a salary basis. Accordingly, the Court emphasized that the analysis turns on the nature of the guaranteed salary—not the nature of the variable pay stacked on top of it. Pointing to its own recent decisions, as well as consistent decisions from the Third, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits, the Court reaffirmed that a genuine non-deductible salary anchors the inquiry and that additional day-rate compensation does not disturb the exemption’s applicability.

The Fifth Circuit distinguished its decision in Gentry v. Hamilton-Ryker IT Sols., LLC. There, the plaintiffs’ guaranteed pay was equal to eight hours of wages. The Gentry court explained that, although guaranteed, the pay was nonetheless based on an hourly computation. Therefore, the court held that Section 604(b) and its reasonable relationship test applied. In contrast, Schlumberger calculated the guaranteed pay on a biweekly basis, so Section 602(a) applied. The Fifth Circuit’s decision emphasizes the technical nature of the regulations, and the importance of ensuring that the guaranteed salary actually be calculated on a weekly or less frequent basis, not merely paid by the week.

Employer Considerations

Following the Fifth Circuit’s decision, employers should consider the following points: