DOJ Lawsuit Against Uber Explained: ADA Service Animal Rules And The Future Of Autonomous Vehicles

Companies at the cutting edge of autonomous vehicle technology, although driving our society forward, need to be cognizant of current accessibility laws and new frontiers, or else be forced to pay large monetary damages for non-compliance...

Article Insights

Martin H. Orlick’s articles from Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

Companies at the cutting edge of autonomous vehicle technology, although driving our society forward, need to be cognizant of current accessibility laws and new frontiers, or else be forced to pay large monetary damages for non-compliance at the back end of their technological projects. This article briefly shows what could happen when companies do not consider ADA compliance.

In September 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a high-profile lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco against Uber Technologies, Inc., alleging that Uber and its drivers have engaged in unlawful discrimination against riders with disabilities in violation of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The civil complaint asserts that drivers have “routinely refuse[d] to serve individuals with disabilities,” including people traveling with service animals and stowable wheelchairs, and that Uber has failed to reasonably modify its policies and practices to prevent discriminatory conduct.

The DOJ’s complaint highlights several concerning practices: charging impermissible fees to passengers with service animals (like “cleaning” or cancellation fees), denying rides to those with service dogs, and refusing reasonable accommodations such as allowing riders with mobility limitations to sit in the front seat when necessary. The government sought injunctive relief to halt these practices, monetary damages for affected individuals (estimated at $125 million), and civil penalties.

Uber has responded by reaffirming its anti-discrimination policies, including mandatory driver acknowledgment of service-animal and accessibility obligations and new reporting tools for riders who experience denial of service. Yet, plaintiffs and disability rights advocates argue that technology and training alone have not eliminated pattern and practice issues, and that robust enforcement is required to achieve ADA’s promise of equal access.

So, try to imagine what issues arise when there is no driver to assist passengers with disabilities. Our ADA Compliance and Defense Team has been keenly focused on ride sharing ADA considerations and our crystal ball forward think analysis of ADA considerations for ride-sharing companies using autonomous vehicles.

The Uber lawsuit arrives at a pivotal moment as the transportation sector transitions toward autonomous vehicles (AVs) operated by companies such as Google’s Waymo, Amazon’s Zoox, and traditional rideshare platforms. While AV technology promises expanded mobility and independence for people with disabilities—including those who face bias from human drivers—the ADA’s application in an AV context raises novel issues. The U.S. Access Board is currently developing extensive new ADA guidelines for electric vehicles. Can autonomous vehicles be far behind? In an upcoming blog we will discuss some of the unique and heretofore futuristic challenges designers and customers with disabilities face when there is no driver to provide assistance. So, stay tuned for our upcoming blog.

Service animals are essential for many people with disabilities. Under ADA guidelines, all companies whether big or small have a responsibility to be compliant with the portions of the law reserved for use of service animals in public accommodations. When you are not compliant, you press against the law. With the rise of AV transportation, every advocate for ADA protections will scrutinize their operations with a magnifying lens and challenge companies to strictly adhere to the law.

Accessible AVs present so many questions, and design and operational challenges that need to be addressed now. What will accessible AV’s look like? What accessible features will they have? Will accessible AVs be specially designed to be independently operable by passengers with various types of disabilities? How will calls for AV service respond to persons with disabilities with a service animal, a wheelchair, or luggage? Did you know that miniature horses are also considered service animals under the ADA? How will autonomous vehicles be hailed? Where will riders with disabilities be picked up and dropped off? Will these areas be accessible to riders with disabilities? How will instructions be presented to those with hearing or visual impairments? These are some of the many questions and issues regarding Avs that our team has been working on with design teams and counselling clients.

Uber’s Answer to the Complaint is due by 04/17/2026. You can look forward to another article on the topic once the Answer is filed with the U.S. District Court California Northern District.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.