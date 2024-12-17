OSHA's Safety And Health Tips For The Holiday Season

OSHA's website recently added advice to employers, particularly in retail and warehousing, to help keep their employees safe this holiday season and linked a video on the Department of Labor's YouTube page containing nine holiday season safety tips. The tips include: (1) training workers on safety work practices in a language they understand; (2) providing hands-on training for new workers on using equipment safely; (3) ensuring delivery service and warehouse employees wear bright, visible clothing; (4) preventing injuries by properly stacking materials and making sure workers stand clear when doors are opened for unloading; (5) creating a detailed and flexible staffing plan to help reduce workplace stress; (6) implementing an emergency action plan when large crowds are expected; (7) making sure entrance and exit signs are visible; (8) encouraging workers to report safety and health issues; and (9) understanding seasonal workers have the same rights as full-time workers.

Information also specifically covers delivery workers in the trucking industry, ergonomics for employees engaged in order fulfillment, crowd management and workplace violence in retail sales, and general training and workplace stress considerations for all workplaces. The materials can be accessed here.

