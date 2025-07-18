Essential Steps To Sell Your Business (Video)

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss the essential steps business owners need to take to prepare for selling their business. Topics include ensuring your business operations are in order, securing intellectual property, compliance with employment laws, and developing a tax strategy. Learn the importance of early preparation and detailed due diligence to position your business for a successful sale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.