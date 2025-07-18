ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Essential Steps To Sell Your Business (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

Join attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman as they discuss the essential steps business owners need to take to prepare for selling their business. Topics include ensuring your business operations are in order, securing intellectual property, compliance with employment laws, and developing a tax strategy. Learn the importance of early preparation and detailed due diligence to position your business for a successful sale.

Authors
Photo of Russell B. Berger
Russell B. Berger
Photo of Sarah M. Sawyer
Sarah M. Sawyer
