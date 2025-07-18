"Per My Last PTO Request": What Demoted Gets Right About Workplace Anxiety

Corporate life is full of unspoken rules, awkward small talk, and the occasional "per my last email" power play. That's exactly why Demoted is my favorite podcast right now.

Hosted by Ross "Corp" Pomerantz and Natalie Marie, Demoted gives voice to everything employees love to complain about in office culture.

Each week, the hosts invite listeners to anonymously share their Corporate Confessions—those hilarious, cringe-worthy, or just plain chaotic moments that define modern work life. They also answer real questions from real people trying to survive the professional world—from dealing with micromanaging bosses to figuring out if dating a coworker is ever a good idea.

One recurring theme that really stood out to me is how often employees express anxiety around using their paid time off. Many listeners hesitate to take the vacation time they've earned, fearing it will reflect poorly on their work ethic or hurt their chances for advancement.

This highlights an important opportunity for employers: it's wise to regularly review PTO and leave policies with employees, ensure those policies comply with applicable state laws, and provide reassurance around time-off usage.

It's worth noting that federal law does not require employers to provide paid—or even unpaid—vacation time. However, many employers choose to offer it to stay competitive and promote employee wellness and morale. Where paid vacation is offered, employers must ensure compliance with applicable state and local laws.

Employers should pay close attention to their state-specific requirements, including rules governing "use-it-or-lose-it" policies and whether accrued, unused vacation must be paid out upon termination. This not only ensures legal compliance but also promotes a workplace culture where employees feel informed, supported, and empowered to use their earned time off.

By staying proactive and transparent with PTO policies, employers can foster a healthier work environment—and help reduce the very kind of workplace anxiety that Demoted so cleverly brings to light.

