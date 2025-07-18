ARTICLE
Understanding The New Overtime Tax Policies In The Big Beautiful Bill (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

In this week's episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger break down the recently passed 'big, beautiful bill' and its implications for employers and employees regarding new tax policies...
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

In this week's episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger break down the recently passed 'big, beautiful bill' and its implications for employers and employees regarding new tax policies on overtime wages. They discuss the tax breaks available under the FLSA, the changes in reporting requirements for W2 forms, potential challenges for employers, and how these changes might affect overtime work incentives. Tune in to find out how to manage these new regulations efficiently.

