Lightning Round: Title VII, Bathroom Access, And DOJ Memo - More Guidance, More Questions

Crowell's Rebecca Springer and Katie Erno discuss the current legal landscape regarding whether permitting transgender individuals to access single sex spaces at work, like bathrooms, creates a hostile work environment for cis gender individuals. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

