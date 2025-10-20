Deck The Halls—Not The Hazards: Your Holiday Safety Checklist

The holiday season is a time of celebration, but for retail executives, it's also a period of heightened responsibility.

With stores bustling and warehouses working overtime, the influx of temporary workers brings new energy—and new safety challenges. OSHA regulations require that seasonal staff receive the same protections as permanent employees, but compliance is just the starting point. A proactive approach to safety can help you avoid costly incidents, boost morale, and keep your holiday operations running smoothly.

Here's a comprehensive, easy-to-follow checklist to help you "sleigh" workplace safety this holiday season.

1. Deliver Clear, Accessible Training

Start every seasonal hire with a safety orientation that covers the basics—emergency exits, fire procedures, and equipment handling.

Use plain language and visual aids to ensure everyone understands, regardless of background or experience.

Offer hands-on demonstrations for tasks like operating machinery or handling hazardous materials.

Provide written materials in multiple languages if needed and encourage questions throughout the training process.

2. Communicate Your Safety Plan

Develop a holiday-specific safety plan that addresses unique seasonal risks, such as increased foot traffic, crowd control, and weather hazards.

Distribute the plan to all staff and post key procedures in visible locations.

Make sure every employee knows who to contact in case of an emergency or safety concern.

Review the plan regularly and update it as needed to reflect changing conditions.

3. Host Regular Safety Meetings

Hold brief, frequent safety huddles to discuss new risks, reinforce best practices, and address any concerns.

Use these meetings to highlight recent incidents, share lessons learned, and celebrate safety successes.

Encourage seasonal staff to participate and share their perspectives—fresh eyes can spot overlooked hazards.

4. Identify and Eliminate Hazards

Conduct daily walk-throughs of your retail space or warehouse to spot blocked exits, broken equipment, and slip or trip hazards.

Pay special attention to high-traffic areas, loading docks, and outdoor walkways, especially during inclement weather.

Respond quickly to reports of unsafe conditions and document all corrective actions taken.

Encourage staff to report hazards immediately and make it easy for them to do so anonymously if preferred.

5. Provide the Right PPE

Issue personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, helmets, and high-visibility vests, to all staff who need them.

Train employees on the proper use, care, and storage of PPE.

Inspect PPE regularly and replace any items that are damaged or worn out.

Remind staff that PPE is not optional—reinforce its importance in every safety meeting.

6. Prepare for Winter Weather

Keep walkways, parking lots, and loading areas clear of ice and snow using de-icer and regular maintenance.

Provide insulated gear and warm break areas for employees working outdoors.

Monitor weather forecasts and adjust schedules to minimize exposure during severe conditions.

Remind staff to report any weather-related hazards immediately.

7. Manage Workloads and Breaks

Assign manageable shifts and avoid scheduling back-to-back long hours, which can lead to fatigue and increase accident risk.

Build frequent rest breaks into the schedule, especially during peak shopping days.

Encourage staff to speak up if they feel overwhelmed or need additional support.

Monitor workloads and adjust staffing levels as needed to maintain a safe pace.

8. Support Mental Health

Recognize that the holiday season can be stressful—offer access to mental health resources and support services.

Promote a positive, inclusive workplace culture where everyone feels valued.

Train managers to spot signs of stress or burnout and intervene early.

Remind staff that their well-being is a priority, not just their productivity.

9. Foster a Safety-First Culture

Encourage open reporting of hazards and near-misses without fear of retaliation.

Conduct regular site inspections and empower staff to monitor themselves and each other for signs of fatigue or unsafe behavior.

Keep accurate records of all workplace injuries and illnesses and use this data to improve your safety program.

Celebrate safety milestones and reward teams for proactive risk management.

Holiday safety tip: Protecting your seasonal workforce isn't just about compliance—it's about building a resilient, high-performing team for the busiest time of year. A safe workplace is a happy workplace, and happy employees deliver better customer experiences.

