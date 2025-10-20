ARTICLE
20 October 2025

Littler Lounge: Commission Possible – Decoding Incentive Compensation For Management (Podcast)

Ready for a seasonal tradition that's more thrilling than pumpkin spice?! It's incentive compensation plan season! Join Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason as they roll up their sleeves...
Nicole S. LeFave and Claire B. Deason
Ready for a seasonal tradition that's more thrilling than pumpkin spice?! It's incentive compensation plan season! Join Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason as they roll up their sleeves and wade into the wild world of bonuses and commissions. If you've ever wondered why lawyers get so worked up about "discretionary" versus "non-discretionary" or if you've ever tried to decipher a plan document that reads like a choose-your-own-adventure novel, this episode is for you. Nicole and Claire swap war stories, decode legal jargon, and reveal why getting your incentive plans in writing is the best way to avoid a "pickle" (the legal kind, not the deli kind).

Expect practical tips and a behind-the-scenes look at how HR, sales, and legal can come together and have some fun – at least until someone mentions "overtime math." Tune in and discover how crossing business silos – with coffee in hand – can turn compliance chaos into a collaborative win.

