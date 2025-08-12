Top Five Labor Law Developments For July 2025

- President Donald Trump nominated Scott Mayer and James
Murphy, a longtime National Labor Relations Board official, to fill
the Board's two vacant seats. The five-member Board has
lacked a three-member quorum since January 2025, when Trump
terminated former Board Member Gwynne Wilcox. Wilcox's
termination remains subject to litigation and Trump has not
appointed a nominee to fill her seat. In the meantime, with only
two members — Chairman Marvin Kaplan (Republican) and David
Prouty (Democrat) — the Board is unable to issue decisions.
The two nominees must be confirmed by the Senate. Although Chairman
Kaplan's term expires Aug. 27, 2025, the nominees'
confirmation would restore a quorum.
- President Trump issued an executive order (EO) directing
the Board and Department of Labor to clarify the employment status
of college athletes. EO 14322 aims to address recent litigation and
regulatory changes that have impacted the National Collegiate
Athletic Association (NCAA), including collective bargaining
rights, athlete compensation, and transfers, all of which have led
to escalating pay-for-play practices and donor-driven bidding wars.
The EO also directs federal agencies to develop enforcement and
litigation strategies to protect college sports from destabilizing
legal challenges. While the EO aims to "maximize the
educational benefits and opportunities provided by higher education
institutions through athletics," it does not provide agencies
specific guidance for implementing these initiatives.
- Acting Board General Counsel (GC) William Cowen issued
three memoranda updating guidance on surreptitiously recording
bargaining sessions, "salting," and jurisdictional
disputes. GC Memorandum 25-07 asserts that secretly
recording collective-bargaining sessions is a per se violation of
the National Labor Relations Act because it undermines the duty to
bargain in good faith. GC Memorandum 25-08 outlines stricter
standards for handling "salts" (union members who apply
for jobs at nonunion employers to organize workers) in employment
discrimination claims, requiring proof that applicants had a
"genuine interest" in seeking employment and clarifying
how backpay should be assessed when cases have merit. GC Memorandum 25-09 reaffirms the Board's
policy of referring jurisdictional disputes to the National
Mediation Board, which has jurisdiction over union representation
disputes for airline and railroad industry employees, when
jurisdiction under the Act is unclear, emphasizing the importance
of preserving timely resolution. While GC memoranda do not have the
force of law, reflecting only the GC's agenda for prosecuting
cases, the memos signal a renewed focus on procedural integrity and
clarity in labor relations enforcement.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granted the
Trump Administration's emergency motion to stay a district
court's injunction against EO 14251, which exempted more
than 40 federal agencies and subdivisions from collective
bargaining over national security concerns. American Federation of Government Employees,
AFL-CIO et al. v. Trump et al., No. 25-4014 (Aug.
1, 2025). A California district court had found serious First
Amendment retaliation concerns, citing statements in a White House
Fact Sheet that criticized federal unions. However, the appellate
court concluded the government was likely to succeed on the merits,
finding the EO was driven by national security concerns rather than
retaliatory animus. The court emphasized the president's
statutory authority to exclude agencies whose primary functions
involve national security. The court further found that the
government would suffer irreparable harm without a stay and that
the public interest favored preserving executive autonomy in
national security matters. Similar litigation is pending in other
federal courts. The Trump Administration has directed agencies to
refrain from terminating agreements until litigation
concludes.
- Recent Board Division of Advice guidance on religious exemptions and non-solicitation provisions reflects a narrowing of the Board's jurisdiction and a more employer-favorable approach to statutory coverage. In one memo — regarding religious jurisdictional exemptions under the Act — the Division of Advice reaffirmed that Board regional offices should not exercise jurisdiction over faculty at religious institutions that meet the Bethany College three-part test. Under Bethany College, when determining whether to assert jurisdiction over a religious institution claiming religious exemption, the Board will review whether the institution (1) holds itself out to the public as a religious institution, (2) is nonprofit, and (3) is religiously affiliated. The guidance also directs that Regions should no longer seek to overturn the Bethany framework, a reversal of former GC Jennifer Abruzzo's initiative. In a separate memo, the Division addressed the enforceability of non-solicitation provisions in an employment agreement and found that the individual was a managerial employee at the time of signing, placing them outside the bargaining unit. As a result, the employer's unilateral implementation and enforcement of the agreement — including cease-and-desist letters — did not violate the Act, and the Region was instructed to dismiss the charge in full.
