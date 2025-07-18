The Ninth Circuit Joins Three Others In Holding Non-Resident Opt-In Plaintiffs In FLSA Collective Actions Must Demonstrate Specific Personal Jurisdiction, Curbing Litigation Risks For Employers Facing Wage And Hour Claims

Duane Morris Takeaways: On July 1, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a decision in a case with major ramifications for employers facing wage and hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In Harrington v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Nos. 23-15650, 24-1979 (9th Cir. July 1, 2025), a unanimous panel joined three other Circuits and held that the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of Cal., 582 U.S. 255 (2017), applies to actions under the FLSA brought in federal court. This means that to achieve nationwide issuance of notice of a collective action under Section 216(b), each opt-in plaintiff must show a sufficient connection to the forum state. The impact will likely be fewer nationwide collective actions, which ultimately may reduce litigation pressure on employers who operate in states within the Ninth Circuit.

Background

Plaintiffs, former and current employes of Cracker Barrel, filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona against Cracker Barrel alleging violations of the Fair Labor and Standards Act ("FLSA"). Id. at 7. Plaintiffs moved for court authorization to send notice of a collective action under the FLSA to "all servers who worked for Cracker Barrel in states where it attempts to take a tip credit . . . over the last three years." Id. at 7. Cracker Barrel objected on various grounds, including that the district court did not have personal jurisdiction over any of its employees outside of Arizona. Id. at 7. The district court granted the plaintiffs' motion and ordered the issuance of nationwide notice because "the participation of one Arizona-based plaintiff was all that was needed to secure personal jurisdiction over Cracker Barrel for the collective action." Id. at 7. Cracker Barrel appealed the district court's decision to the Ninth Circuit.

The Ninth Circuit Joins The Third, Sixth and Eighth In Requiring Non-Resident Plaintiffs In FLSA Collective Actions To Establish Specific Personal Jurisdiction

The three-judge panel in Harrington unanimously held that where the basis for personal jurisdiction in an FLSA collective action is specific personal jurisdiction, the district court must assess whether each opt-in plaintiff's claim bears a sufficient connection to the defendant's activities in the forum state. In the case before them, they concluded that the district court authorized nationwide notice on the mistaken assumption that it would not need to assess specific personal jurisdiction on a claim-by-claim basis. As a result, it vacated and remanded for further proceedings.

In so doing, the Ninth Circuit held that the Supreme Court's requirement outlined in Bristol-Myers — that non-resident plaintiffs in a mass tort action must establish their own basis for personal jurisdiction — applies in FLSA collective actions.

It therefore adopted the view of three other Circuits (the Third, Sixth, and Eighth) that non-resident plaintiffs must establish their own basis for specific personal jurisdiction in the context of an FLSA collective action. Thus, within the Ninth Circuit, a district court now must determine whether each opt-in plaintiff's claim bears a sufficient connection to the defendant's activities in the forum state.

Implications Of The Decision

Harrington v. Cracker Barrel means that in states encompassed within the Ninth Circuit, employers facing wage and hour collective actions will be far less likely to need to worry about the possibility of multi-state or nationwide issuance of notice under Section 216(b) of the FLSA.

This decision has enormously important implications for such employers. If nothing else, the vast geographic territory and population encompassed by the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit means that employers now have a powerful pre-certification defense argument to deploy to defend against putative nationwide collective actions, which tend to arise where large populations of potential opt-in plaintiffs are employed. We will follow the case on remand and keep our blog readers apprised as to how plaintiffs' counsel proceeds in the district court.

