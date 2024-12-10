Broad Street Brief: Final Arena Vote Expected Dec. 19

Mayor Parker Introduces "Mini City Halls" to Improve City Services Access

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the establishment of 11 "mini City Halls" throughout Philadelphia to improve residents' access to municipal services and create community councils for direct communication with her administration.

City Invests $3 Million in Youth Sports to Curb Violence

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced a $3 million investment in youth sports programs designed to prevent violence in Philadelphia. This funding will support various local teams and organizations by providing resources for travel, equipment, and coaching.

Arena Legislation Hearings Update

During this week's hearings, Philadelphia City Council members continued to debate the 76ers' proposed arena. The final week of public comment and hearings on the Sixers arena proposal featured heated exchanges between supporters and opponents and City Council members raising questions on key issues, including the community benefits agreement (CBA) and SEPTA funding. The Sixers have indicated a willingness to negotiate with the City to potentially increase their CBA contribution beyond $50 million, while the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation proposed its own $163 million legislative package to protect businesses and affordability in the neighborhood. A final hearing has been scheduled for December 11, with a final vote expected during Council's last meeting of the year on December 19.

City Council Advances Bill to Restrict Mobile Services in Kensington

Philadelphia City Council's committee approved legislation to limit mobile addiction and recovery services in Kensington, aiming to reduce disruptions for residents. Critics argue the restrictions would hinder essential care for vulnerable populations without addressing root causes.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several public hearings throughout the legislative calendar year. Watch here.

The Housing, Neighborhood Development & The Homeless Committee will meet on December 6 at 10 a.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding a proposal to use local income data rather than regional income metrics for affordable housing programs.

will meet on December 6 at 10 a.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding a proposal to use local income data rather than regional income metrics for affordable housing programs. The Committee of the Whole will meet on December 9 at 11:30 a.m. to review the administration, management, operations, and finances of the School District.

will meet on December 9 at 11:30 a.m. to review the administration, management, operations, and finances of the School District. The Fiscal Stability & Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee will meet on December 10 at 1 p.m. to discuss the City's financial status and social impact goals.

Around Town

Gov. Shapiro Redirects $153M in Federal Funds to SEPTA

Governor Josh Shapiro redirected $153 million in federal highway funds to SEPTA, averting immediate service cuts and drastic fare hikes and maintaining SEPTA's operations while state lawmakers continue negotiating a long-term funding solution.

Concerns Arise Over State Revisions to Culturally Responsive Teaching Guidelines

The Pennsylvania Department of Education's decision to rescind mandatory culturally relevant teaching guidelines has raised concerns among Black educators about potential negative impacts on teacher recruitment and diversity efforts. Philadelphia schools plan to continue incorporating these practices in their professional development programs.

City Nears Deal for New University City Police Forensics Lab

Philadelphia is negotiating to establish a new police forensics lab at University Place 3.0 in University City, utilizing a mostly vacant 250,000-square-foot life sciences building to enhance forensic capabilities and address gun violence.

Gun Violence's Impact on Philadelphia's Black Community

Philadelphia's Black community has historically borne a disproportionate burden of gun violence, a crisis rooted in systemic racism, poverty, and social marginalization. Despite periodic public outcry, enduring change remains elusive, with Black residents still accounting for over 80% of gun violence victims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.