Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: Suspension Of CMMC Phase II Requirements (Podcast)

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The Pentagon has suspended Phase II requirements for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and launched a 60-day review through the CMMC Reform Task Force. This special edition podcast examines the implications of this significant policy shift for defense contractors and government contracts professionals navigating cybersecurity compliance requirements.
This special edition covers the Pentagon’s recent suspension of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase II requirements and initiation of a 60-day review by the CMMC Reform Task Force, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Kate Growley, and Nkechi Kanu. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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