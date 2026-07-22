Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: Suspension Of CMMC Phase II Requirements (Podcast)

This special edition covers the Pentagon’s recent suspension of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase II requirements and initiation of a 60-day review by the CMMC Reform Task Force, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Kate Growley, and Nkechi Kanu. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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