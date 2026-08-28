Treasury Launches New Broad Iran Sanctions Initiative and Expands Secondary Sanctions Risk

On August 24, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) announced the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” a broad economic pressure campaign targeting Iran and parties that facilitate Iranian trade, finance, logistics, and technology procurement. In an effort to sever Iran’s remaining economic lifelines, Treasury described the initiative as “the beginning of a sustained and systematic campaign to close every financial resource that supports the leading state sponsor of terror.”

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “In the Second World War, D-Day marked the historic beginning of a campaign with our allies to target and drive the enemy from its positions, including those in third countries. Today, in that same spirit, we are launching an economic onslaught against Iran’s financial connections around the globe.”

The operation is notable not only for the nearly 60 individuals, entities, and vessels designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”), but more significantly for Treasury’s announcement of a sustained sanctions campaign that includes expanded secondary sanctions risk, new sectoral determinations targeting key segments of the Iranian economy, and the suspension of certain previously available authorizations, including authorizations for personal remittances, a carveout to the prohibitions under the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (the “ITSR”) since October 22, 2012 and allowed for over 14 years.

From Sanctions Relief to Renewed Pressure

The August 24 measures come just weeks after the United States and Iran agreed to a June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding that contemplated a potential pathway toward broader sanctions relief. As part of that previously agreed-upon framework, OFAC issued General License X, now revoked, which temporarily authorized transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the production, sale, delivery, or offloading of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemical products for a limited period.

That temporary sanctions relief was always subject to political and diplomatic developments. However, Treasury’s August 24 announcement marks a sharp pivot from the limited sanctions relief contemplated under the June 2026 framework toward a strategy of economic pressure, enhanced enforcement, and greater sanctions risk, particularly for non-U.S. persons. Consistent with that shift, OFAC issued new guidance warning that U.S. and non-U.S. persons now face significant sanctions risks for conceding to Iranian demands of “toll” payments, insurance, guarantees, or other services in exchange for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including vessels transporting Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum, underscoring the Administration’s departure from the more permissive approach reflected in General License X.

In connection with the new initiative, Treasury also announced the suspension of certain general licenses “indefinitely” relating to remittances and Iranian access to U.S. cultural and academic programs, including:

31 CFR § 560.544 authorizing U.S. undergraduate institutions operating study-abroad or exchange programs outside of Iran to work with Iranian students, professors, and universities;

31 CFR § 560.550 authorizing certain noncommercial, personal remittances to or from Iran or for or on behalf of an individual ordinarily resident in Iran;

31 CFR § 560.554 authorizing Iranians to participate in public conferences, performances, exhibitions or similar events in the United States, and allowing U.S. persons to pay for or receive the related services, subject to certain restrictions;

Iran General License F authorizing U.S. persons and Iranians to participate in professional and amateur sporting activities and exchanges including, but not limited to, activities related to exhibition matches and events, the sponsorship of players, coaching, refereeing, and training; and

Iran General License G authorizing academic exchanges between U.S. and Iranian educational institutions, including student exchange programs, scholarships, admissions, online courses, academic research, and educational testing services.

OFAC issued General License BB to authorize the wind down of transactions previously authorized under the now-suspended general licenses through 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 8, 2026. Following the expiration of the wind-down period, such activities will generally require a specific license or other authorization from OFAC.

The suspensions highlight that the same licensing authority OFAC uses to create commercial and non-commercial opportunities can also be used to restrict or eliminate them. Because general licenses are issued pursuant to OFAC’s discretionary licensing authority, they may be amended, narrowed, suspended, or revoked with little advance notice in response to changing U.S. foreign policy priorities.

Some of the suspended authorizations had facilitated long-standing educational, athletic, and cultural exchanges, and personal financial transactions, between the United States and Iran. Treasury’s decision to suspend these general licenses demonstrates the extent of Treasury’s pressure campaign and its willingness to revisit earlier long-standing authorizations.

Expanded Secondary Sanctions Risk

For non-U.S. persons and entities, perhaps the most significant development is Treasury’s stated intention to increase the use of secondary sanctions. Secondary sanctions generally allow the United States to impose restrictions on non-U.S. persons that engage in certain activities involving certain Iranian entities, persons, groups, and sectors of the economy, even where no U.S. nexus exists.

As part of Operation Economic Outcast, OFAC issued new determinations pursuant to Executive Order (“E.O.”) 13902 covering five sectors of the Iranian economy: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping. With these determinations, President Trump authorized the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to impose sanctions on any “person,” regardless of where they are located, that (i) operates in these sectors; or (ii) knowingly engages in a significant transaction for the sale, supply, or transfer to or from Iran of significant goods or services used in these sectors, significantly expanding potential sanctions exposure for non-U.S. companies. The new determinations build on existing authorities targeting Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical, and financial sectors, and further strengthen Treasury’s ability to target third-country actors supporting key segments of the Iranian economy.

Treasury simultaneously emphasized that countries and businesses continuing Iran-related activity may face increasing scrutiny and potential restrictions on access to the U.S. financial system. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that foreign governments would be given a “defined timeline to shut down” identified Iran-related activities before more forceful enforcement measures are pursued but declined to name specific countries or deadlines. Many of Iran’s remaining trade relationships involve third-country counterparties rather than U.S. persons, suggesting a potential shift toward greater reliance on secondary sanctions and other tools intended to influence the conduct of non-U.S. companies and governments.

Designations Across Multiple Sectors

The August 24 actions also included extensive sanctions designations under several existing authorities, including E.O. 13224 (a counterterrorism authority), 13382 (targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery), 13694 (targeting malicious cyber-enabled activities), and 13902 (Iran sectoral sanctions authority). OFAC designated several non-Iranian companies, including entities based in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China, for operating in or supporting designated sectors of the Iranian economy.

The designations targeted networks allegedly involved in procurement of sensitive technologies, cyber activities, oil transportation, shipping services, and sanctions evasion. Treasury also identified multiple vessels moving Iranian oil and petroleum products as blocked property and reiterated that entities owned 50 percent or more by blocked persons may themselves be treated as blocked.

For U.S. persons, the practical effect of these designations is immediate. Absent authorization from OFAC, transactions involving blocked persons and entities owned 50% or more by blocked persons, generally are prohibited under the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (“ITSR”), 31 C.F.R. Part 560, as well as other applicable sanctions authorities. In addition, foreign financial institutions may face secondary sanctions exposure for certain significant transactions involving sanctioned persons.

Key Compliance Considerations

Although the long-term direction of U.S. policy toward Iran remains uncertain, Operation Economic Outcast underscores that U.S. and non-U.S. companies should continue to treat Iran sanctions compliance as a rapidly evolving risk area. Companies and other stakeholders, including financial institutions, should pay particular attention to OFAC’s sanctions lists, sectoral determinations under E.O. 13902, the scope of any available general licenses, and the continuing requirements of the ITSR and related sanctions programs. Entities with any nexus to Iran should consider taking the following steps: