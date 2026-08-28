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28 August 2026

Declaring A National Emergency To Secure The United States Bulk-Power System (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Declares a national emergency over foreign threats to the U.S. bulk-power system and restricts certain transactions involving foreign-produced grid equipment that post national security...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
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Declares a national emergency over foreign threats to the U.S. bulk-power system and restricts certain transactions involving foreign-produced grid equipment that post national security, cybersecurity, or supply-chain risks, while directing the Department of Energy (DOE) to identify vulnerable equipment, develop replacement and mitigation measures, and promote the procurement of U.S.-manufactured energy infrastructure.

As soon as practicable, DOE and other agencies must identify vulnerable foreign equipment and recommend measures to identify, inventory, isolate, monitor, or replace it. Within 120 days, DOE must publish implementing rules or regulations as needed. Within 180 days, DOE must develop and submit recommended revisions to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to account for national security risks in Federal energy infrastructure procurement and prioritize U.S.-manufactured infrastructure. Within 90 days of receiving DOE recommendations, the FAR Council must consider proposing amendments to the FAR for notice and public comment.

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