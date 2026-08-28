Declaring A National Emergency To Secure The United States Bulk-Power System (Trump EO Tracker)

Declares a national emergency over foreign threats to the U.S. bulk-power system and restricts certain transactions involving foreign-produced grid equipment that post national security...

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Declares a national emergency over foreign threats to the U.S. bulk-power system and restricts certain transactions involving foreign-produced grid equipment that post national security, cybersecurity, or supply-chain risks, while directing the Department of Energy (DOE) to identify vulnerable equipment, develop replacement and mitigation measures, and promote the procurement of U.S.-manufactured energy infrastructure.

As soon as practicable, DOE and other agencies must identify vulnerable foreign equipment and recommend measures to identify, inventory, isolate, monitor, or replace it. Within 120 days, DOE must publish implementing rules or regulations as needed. Within 180 days, DOE must develop and submit recommended revisions to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to account for national security risks in Federal energy infrastructure procurement and prioritize U.S.-manufactured infrastructure. Within 90 days of receiving DOE recommendations, the FAR Council must consider proposing amendments to the FAR for notice and public comment.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Declaring a National Emergency to Secure the United States Bulk-Power System – The White House

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.