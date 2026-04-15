Federal Circuit Holds Challengers To CICA Stay Overrides Need Not Satisfy Four-Factor Injunctive Relief Test

In a significant decision for government contractors, on April 15, 2026, in Life Science Logistics, LLC v. United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that bid protesters challenging an agency’s override of an automatic stay of contract performance under the Competition in Contracting Act (CICA) need not satisfy the demanding four-factor test traditionally required for preliminary injunctive relief. In so doing, the Federal Circuit clarified that CICA stay override challenges need only demonstrate that the override decision was arbitrary and capricious—nothing more.

A timely bid protest at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) triggers CICA’s automatic stay prohibiting the performance of an awarded contract while a protest of that award is pending. An agency may “override” the stay if the head of the procuring activity issues a written determination that performance is in the government’s best interests, or that urgent and compelling circumstances require performance during the pendency of the GAO protest. The Federal Circuit has previously confirmed that Court of Federal Claims Tucker Act jurisdiction encompasses challenges to override decisions. The central question in Life Science Logistics was what a protester needed to establish to prevail on such a challenge: in addition to demonstrating that the override decision was arbitrary and capricious, did the protester also have to meet the four-factor test for injunctive relief to have the stay reinstated? In a win for challengers, the Federal Circuit said no.

The Federal Circuit grounded its analysis in the text and structure of CICA, explaining that Congress established a default automatic 100-day stay following a timely protest at GAO with only limited exception: an override based on specific findings. Accordingly, the Federal Circuit reasoned, if a protester demonstrated an override was arbitrary and capricious the stay should be reimposed by default, without the protester having to do anything more. In support of that conclusion, the Federal Circuit noted CICA provides that the simple filing of a protest triggers an automatic stay and nothing in the text of CICA allows for courts to superimpose the judicially created four-factor injunctive relief test as an additional burden on protesters upon issuance of an override.

The Federal Circuit also emphasized the practical consequences of ruling otherwise, as a contrary ruling could incentivize agencies to override CICA stays on flimsy pretexts and shift the burden to challengers to make a full four-factor showing for equitable relief. As imposing this greater, non-statutory burden would “assuredly doom more protests,” the Federal Circuit concluded that this outcome could not be squared with Congress’s express choice to provide protestors an automatic stay upon the filing of a GAO protest.

The Federal Circuit’s decision is welcome news for protesters, as this ruling preserves the integrity of the protest process and limits the government’s ability to circumvent the statutory CICA stay during the pendency of a GAO protest.