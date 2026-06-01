US Counterterrorism And Sanctions Policy: What’s Worked, What Hasn’t And What’s Next? (Podcast)

Host Tom Firestone sits down with Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary of the US Treasury for terrorist financing, to explore the evolution of economic statecraft and sanctions policy. Morris provides insider perspectives on counterterrorism financing strategies, the expanding role of economic sanctions in foreign policy, and how the United States leverages financial tools to achieve national security objectives.

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In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, is joined by Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary of the US Treasury for terrorist financing and a principal in our Public Policy Practice.

Anna shares her views on the successes and failures in the US war on terror, the role of sanctions in US foreign policy and the future of economic statecraft.

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