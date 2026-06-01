US Counterterrorism And Sanctions Policy: What’s Worked, What Hasn’t And What’s Next? (Podcast)

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Host Tom Firestone sits down with Anna Morris, former acting assistant secretary of the US Treasury for terrorist financing, to explore the evolution of economic statecraft and sanctions policy. Morris provides insider perspectives on counterterrorism financing strategies, the expanding role of economic sanctions in foreign policy, and how the United States leverages financial tools to achieve national security objectives.