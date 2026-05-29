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29 May 2026

Government Relations Update - Candidate Fundraising Reports 5.20.26

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As Iowa's June 2nd primary election approaches, campaign finance disclosures reveal stark fundraising disparities across gubernatorial, congressional, and statewide races. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand has amassed over $18 million in cash reserves, dwarfing his Republican challengers, while competitive U.S. Senate and House races show tight financial margins that could determine control of key legislative seats.
United States Iowa Government, Public Sector
Matthew H. McKinney and R.G. Schwarm
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With the May 19, 2026, state campaign finance disclosure deadline now behind us, the political playing field for Iowa’s high-profile races is taking sharp focus. With only 13 days remaining until the June 2nd primary election — and 167 days until the November 3rd general election — fundraising, capital deployment, and cash-on-hand metrics offer critical insights into the races.

Our government relations team continues to monitor these developments closely to evaluate how shifting dynamics may impact our clients' regulatory, legislative, and business interests across the state.

Below is our comprehensive, executive summary of the latest campaign finance filings. This analysis pairs newly reported financial data for state-level candidates (covering January 1, 2026, through May 14, 2026) with the most recent federal disclosures for congressional candidates (covering January 1, 2026, through March 31, 2026) to provide an objective snapshot of the financial landscape heading into the upcoming primary election.

Key Reporting Windows & Upcoming Milestones:

As we transition from the primary cycle to general election positioning, please keep the next critical statutory disclosure deadlines on your radar:

  • Federal Context: The next Federal Election Commission (FEC) reporting deadline is July 15, 2026, which will capture all Q2 activity from April 1st through June 30, 2026.
  • Statewide Context: The next Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board deadline is July 19, 2026, which will cover the post-primary window from May 15th through July 14, 2026.

Following the June 2 primary, our team will provide a comprehensive analysis of the election results, followed by updated financial summaries as additional filings are released. Together, these insights will offer a clearer understanding of the political dynamics and potential policy considerations shaping the landscape heading into the general election this fall.

If you have specific questions regarding a particular race or the strategic implications of these fundraising metrics, please do not hesitate to reach out directly.

Governor

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Rob Sand (D)

$9,667,859

$4,586,581

$18,291,789

Zach Lahn (R)

$980,152

$2,422,173

$707,217

Randy Feenstra (R)

$739,059

$3,355,095

$586,149

Adam Steen (R)

$497,340

$689,647

$157,873

Brad Sherman (R)

$153,541

$110,525

$128,126

Eddie Andrews (R)

$15,566

$15,097

$5,598

U.S. Senate

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 3/31/26

Ashley Hinson (R)

$1,827,233

$1,029,158

$6,516,143

Josh Turek (D)

$1,120,192

$761,186

$757,480

Zach Wahls (D)

$1,118,948

$797,620

$1,055,406

Jim Carlin (R)

$8,220

$63,536

$14,579

Thomas Laehn (L)

$4,070

$4,061

$514

U.S. House District 1

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 3/31/26

Christina Bohannan (D)

$1,405,744

$379,108

$4,005,194

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Incumbent)

$1,129,626

$519,746

$4,317,186

David Pautsch (R)

$9,670

$9,937

$11,324

Travis Terrell (D)

$5,307

$3,124

$5,277

U.S. House District 2

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 3/31/26

Joe Mitchell (R)

$595,757

$290,497

$878,738

Lindsay James (D)

$286,286

$15,450

$434,340

Clint Twedt-Ball (D)

$127,248

$126,004

$154,822

Kathy Dolter (D)

$8,320

$10,030

$2,832

Dave Bushaw (I)

$3,695

$5,601

$3466

Charlie McClintock (R)

$831

$33

$14,788

U.S. House District 3

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 3/31/26

Sarah Trone Garriott (D)

$1,687,800

$347,232

$2,188,320

Zach Nunn (R-Incumbent)

$512,343

$209,586

$3,040,134

Xavier Carrigan (D)

N/A

N/A

$2,673

U.S. House District 4

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 3/31/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 3/31/26

Chris McGowan (R)

$115,453

$70,508

$379,109

Dave Dawson (D)

$34,874

$20,544

$44,048

Ashley WolfTornabane (D)

$8,886

$4,921

$5,571

Stephanie Steiner (D)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Attorney General

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Brenna Bird (R-Incumbent)

$1,775,914

$153,563

$3,830,350

Nate Willems (D)

$493,581

$3,355,095

$856,619

Secretary of State

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Ryan Peterman (D)

$83,951

$55,707

$125,987

Paul Pate (R-Incumbent)

$13,125

$2,193

$88,157

Secretary of Agriculture

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Mike Naig (R-Incumbent)

$202,118

$27,232

$490,983

Chris Jones (D)

$104,417

$56,961

$49,966

Iowa Treasurer

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Roby Smith (R-Incumbent)

$88,006

$11,366

$210,305

John Norwood (D)

$59,645

$16,001

$44,580

State Auditor

Candidate

Total Raised

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Expenditures

1/1/26 - 5/14/26

Total Cash on Hand

as of 5/14/26

Taylor Wettach (D)

$704,529

$113,472

$591,057

Chris Cournoyer (R)

$55,290

$85,384

$132,295

Abigail Mass (R)

$38,915

$56,971

$31,255

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Matthew H. McKinney
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R.G. Schwarm
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