Government Relations Update - Candidate Fundraising Reports 5.20.26

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With the May 19, 2026, state campaign finance disclosure deadline now behind us, the political playing field for Iowa’s high-profile races is taking sharp focus. With only 13 days remaining until the June 2nd primary election — and 167 days until the November 3rd general election — fundraising, capital deployment, and cash-on-hand metrics offer critical insights into the races.
Our government relations team continues to monitor these developments closely to evaluate how shifting dynamics may impact our clients' regulatory, legislative, and business interests across the state.
Below is our comprehensive, executive summary of the latest campaign finance filings. This analysis pairs newly reported financial data for state-level candidates (covering January 1, 2026, through May 14, 2026) with the most recent federal disclosures for congressional candidates (covering January 1, 2026, through March 31, 2026) to provide an objective snapshot of the financial landscape heading into the upcoming primary election.
Key Reporting Windows & Upcoming Milestones:
As we transition from the primary cycle to general election positioning, please keep the next critical statutory disclosure deadlines on your radar:
- Federal Context: The next Federal Election Commission (FEC) reporting deadline is July 15, 2026, which will capture all Q2 activity from April 1st through June 30, 2026.
- Statewide Context: The next Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board deadline is July 19, 2026, which will cover the post-primary window from May 15th through July 14, 2026.
Following the June 2 primary, our team will provide a comprehensive analysis of the election results, followed by updated financial summaries as additional filings are released. Together, these insights will offer a clearer understanding of the political dynamics and potential policy considerations shaping the landscape heading into the general election this fall.
If you have specific questions regarding a particular race or the strategic implications of these fundraising metrics, please do not hesitate to reach out directly.
Governor
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Rob Sand (D)
|
$9,667,859
|
$4,586,581
|
$18,291,789
|
Zach Lahn (R)
|
$980,152
|
$2,422,173
|
$707,217
|
Randy Feenstra (R)
|
$739,059
|
$3,355,095
|
$586,149
|
Adam Steen (R)
|
$497,340
|
$689,647
|
$157,873
|
Brad Sherman (R)
|
$153,541
|
$110,525
|
$128,126
|
Eddie Andrews (R)
|
$15,566
|
$15,097
|
$5,598
U.S. Senate
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 3/31/26
|
Ashley Hinson (R)
|
$1,827,233
|
$1,029,158
|
$6,516,143
|
Josh Turek (D)
|
$1,120,192
|
$761,186
|
$757,480
|
Zach Wahls (D)
|
$1,118,948
|
$797,620
|
$1,055,406
|
Jim Carlin (R)
|
$8,220
|
$63,536
|
$14,579
|
Thomas Laehn (L)
|
$4,070
|
$4,061
|
$514
U.S. House District 1
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 3/31/26
|
Christina Bohannan (D)
|
$1,405,744
|
$379,108
|
$4,005,194
|
Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Incumbent)
|
$1,129,626
|
$519,746
|
$4,317,186
|
David Pautsch (R)
|
$9,670
|
$9,937
|
$11,324
|
Travis Terrell (D)
|
$5,307
|
$3,124
|
$5,277
U.S. House District 2
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 3/31/26
|
Joe Mitchell (R)
|
$595,757
|
$290,497
|
$878,738
|
Lindsay James (D)
|
$286,286
|
$15,450
|
$434,340
|
Clint Twedt-Ball (D)
|
$127,248
|
$126,004
|
$154,822
|
Kathy Dolter (D)
|
$8,320
|
$10,030
|
$2,832
|
Dave Bushaw (I)
|
$3,695
|
$5,601
|
$3466
|
Charlie McClintock (R)
|
$831
|
$33
|
$14,788
U.S. House District 3
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 3/31/26
|
Sarah Trone Garriott (D)
|
$1,687,800
|
$347,232
|
$2,188,320
|
Zach Nunn (R-Incumbent)
|
$512,343
|
$209,586
|
$3,040,134
|
Xavier Carrigan (D)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
$2,673
U.S. House District 4
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 3/31/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 3/31/26
|
Chris McGowan (R)
|
$115,453
|
$70,508
|
$379,109
|
Dave Dawson (D)
|
$34,874
|
$20,544
|
$44,048
|
Ashley WolfTornabane (D)
|
$8,886
|
$4,921
|
$5,571
|
Stephanie Steiner (D)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Attorney General
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Brenna Bird (R-Incumbent)
|
$1,775,914
|
$153,563
|
$3,830,350
|
Nate Willems (D)
|
$493,581
|
$3,355,095
|
$856,619
Secretary of State
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Ryan Peterman (D)
|
$83,951
|
$55,707
|
$125,987
|
Paul Pate (R-Incumbent)
|
$13,125
|
$2,193
|
$88,157
Secretary of Agriculture
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Mike Naig (R-Incumbent)
|
$202,118
|
$27,232
|
$490,983
|
Chris Jones (D)
|
$104,417
|
$56,961
|
$49,966
Iowa Treasurer
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Roby Smith (R-Incumbent)
|
$88,006
|
$11,366
|
$210,305
|
John Norwood (D)
|
$59,645
|
$16,001
|
$44,580
State Auditor
|
Candidate
|
Total Raised
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Expenditures
1/1/26 - 5/14/26
|
Total Cash on Hand
as of 5/14/26
|
Taylor Wettach (D)
|
$704,529
|
$113,472
|
$591,057
|
Chris Cournoyer (R)
|
$55,290
|
$85,384
|
$132,295
|
Abigail Mass (R)
|
$38,915
|
$56,971
|
$31,255
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