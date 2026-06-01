DOT’s DBE Interim Final Rule: What It Means For Current And Out-to-Bid Projects (Video)

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Interim Final Rule is fundamentally reshaping the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program for federally funded transportation and airport projects.

With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

self

Seyfarth government contracts attorney Zach Jacobson talks with Seyfarth construction attorney Sydney Jenkins about the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Interim Final Rule reshaping the DBE program and what it means for contractors working on federally funded transportation and airport projects. The conversation draws on Seyfarth’s recent Construction Seyt posts, “California’s DBE Reevaluation Deadline Is Here: What Contractors Need to Do Before April 16” and “USDOT’s DBE Interim Final Rule: How It Affects Current and Out-to-Bid DOT and Airport Projects.” For more, visit Construction Seyt: https://www.constructionseyt.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.