DOT’s DBE Interim Final Rule: What It Means For Current And Out-to-Bid Projects (Video)

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Seyfarth government contracts attorney Zach Jacobson talks with Seyfarth construction attorney Sydney Jenkins about the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Interim Final Rule reshaping the DBE program and what it means for contractors working on federally funded transportation and airport projects. The conversation draws on Seyfarth’s recent Construction Seyt posts, “California’s DBE Reevaluation Deadline Is Here: What Contractors Need to Do Before April 16” and “USDOT’s DBE Interim Final Rule: How It Affects Current and Out-to-Bid DOT and Airport Projects.” For more, visit Construction Seyt: https://www.constructionseyt.com/
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