USDA Revises Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, And Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Loan Program

The USDA's Rural Business-Cooperative Service has finalized significant revisions to its Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Program, introducing new safeguards designed to prevent fraud and ensure long-term project viability. These changes will impact how loan guarantees up to $250 million are administered for facilities developing advanced biofuels and renewable chemicals.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Business-Cooperative Service published a final rule on July 9, 2026, that incorporates revisions intended to clarify, improve, and enhance the delivery of the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Program’s loan guarantees. 91 Fed. Reg. 42335. The program provides loan guarantees up to $250 million to eligible applicants to develop advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals, and biobased-products manufacturing facilities to deliver new and innovative technologies. According to the final rule, these loan guarantees assist to develop, build, or retrofit facilities to support new and emerging technologies and produce advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals, and biobased products. The final rule states that the revisions in the final rule aim to prevent fraud and abuse by barring any borrower or guarantor from remaining involved in a project if it results in a monetary loss to USDA. The changes are intended to ensure that participants “remain fully committed to the long-term success of their operations rather than relying on debt reductions or government-backed bailouts to mitigate poor performance.” The final rule was effective July 9, 2026.

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