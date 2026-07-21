WRDA 2026 Advances In House And Senate

The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026 has advanced in both chambers, with the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee unanimously approving H.R. 9497 on July 14, 2026, and the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee unanimously approving its version on July 15, 2026. The bills now await consideration on the House and Senate floors and, if both chambers pass their respective versions, may proceed to conference to reconcile key differences.

House Proposal

The House T&I Committee released its bipartisan WRDA 2026 proposal on June 26, 2026, continuing the biennial WRDA cycle Congress has followed since 2014. The measure would authorize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Civil Works activities and advance policy reforms intended to improve project delivery, strengthen federal-local partnerships and support navigation, flood resilience and other water resources priorities.

The House bill authorizes 131 new feasibility studies and 10 construction projects that have completed the Corps review process and are considered ready for congressional authorization. Consistent with recent WRDA legislation, the proposal emphasizes modernization of water infrastructure, project delivery reforms, navigation improvements, flood protection and stronger partnerships between the Corps and non-federal project sponsors.

WRDA serves as the primary authorization vehicle for Corps Civil Works projects and studies. The legislation authorizes feasibility studies and construction projects involving ports, harbors, inland waterways, flood and coastal storm risk management, ecosystem restoration, water supply and other water resources infrastructure. Unlike appropriations bills, WRDA generally does not provide funding; instead, it authorizes projects and establishes policy direction for future Corps activities. Most projects originate with non-federal sponsors, undergo a Corps feasibility review and Administration review process and are ultimately considered by Congress for study or construction authorization.

A central focus of the House bill is improving project delivery and reducing barriers that can delay Corps projects. Among other provisions, the bill would strengthen alternative project delivery programs, increase permitting transparency through electronic application and tracking systems and give local governments and other non-federal sponsors more opportunities to help shape feasibility study schedules and costs.

The House bill also addresses infrastructure and resilience priorities. It would reauthorize FEMA's High Hazard Potential Dam Rehabilitation Grant Program for five years, modify certain dam safety funding formulas to help avoid unintended reductions in state assistance, improve maintenance dredging and navigation efficiency, expand drought resilience authorities, encourage appropriate use of multi-year contracting and support nature-based and nonstructural approaches to flood risk reduction.

The House proposal is also notable for its relatively limited number of new construction authorizations. According to congressional and stakeholder reporting, only four of the 10 construction authorizations represent entirely new projects, while the remaining six would modify previously authorized projects; observers have attributed that smaller number to the limited number of completed Corps Chief's Reports available for this WRDA cycle.

Overall, the House proposal continues the bipartisan approach Congress has taken in recent WRDA cycles by authorizing Corps studies and projects while advancing policy reforms affecting water resources development nationwide. Its emphasis is on project delivery, federal-local partnerships, navigation, flood resilience and dam safety, but it proposes fewer new construction authorizations than some recent WRDA bills.

Senate Proposal

The Senate WRDA proposal authorizes 61 new feasibility studies or project modifications and 15 new or modified construction projects. It also reauthorizes drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including $16.5 billion for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, $14 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and $65 million annually for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program.

The Senate version would also reauthorize the Safe Water for Small and Disadvantaged Communities program at $140 million annually. In addition, it would expand funding for public infrastructure security by reauthorizing the Drinking Water Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities at $25 million annually and establishing a Digital Infrastructure Technology Grant Program for rural areas at $15 million annually.

Like the House proposal, the Senate bill would reauthorize FEMA's High Hazard Potential Dam Rehabilitation Program and seek to improve project delivery and federal-local partnerships by providing additional flexibility for non-federal interests to contribute funds for projects.

Key House–Senate Differences

The most significant differences are the scope of project authorizations and the Senate's inclusion of EPA drinking water, clean water and cybersecurity-related programs. The Senate bill includes 61 feasibility studies or project modifications and 15 new or modified construction projects, while the House bill includes 131 feasibility studies and 10 construction projects, with meaningful overlap among the construction authorizations.

Conclusion

Congress remains on track to advance another bipartisan WRDA on a biennial schedule, but the scope of final legislation will depend on how negotiators resolve differences between the House and Senate bills. Stakeholders should monitor floor activity and any conference negotiations closely, particularly with respect to project authorizations and the Senate's proposed reauthorization of EPA drinking water, clean water and cybersecurity programs.